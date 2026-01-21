Tiger Woods’s Improvement at TGL Sparks One Major Question From Golf Fans

Tiger Woods is getting people’s attention at the SoFi Center, not with fireworks off the tee, but with the way he is practising.

On X, one post went viral showing Woods practising his putting at the SoFi Centre during a TGL practice. Tiger Woods was wearing a red polo shirt, white pants, prototype TW13 shoes, and a mallet putter. He looks like he’s working on his short game, which is very important in TGL’s simulated-shot format. But what caught attention was his putting from his left hand.

That just got attention from fans, and they are asking only one question: whether he switched to lefty?

Fans react to Tiger Woods’s practice clip

Many replies fixated on Woods’ stance, with comments like “Lefty Tiger??,” “Never knew he was left-handed!!,” and “Chipping lefty ?” These reactions reflect confusion over camera angles, making Woods appear left-handed. Once the optical illusion is understood, the commentary shifts back to admiration for his low-key but effective practice work.

(this is a developing story..)