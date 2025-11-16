Tiger Woods’s Unexpected Move While Watching Charlie Win Has Fans Talking: ‘We’ve All Done It’

Tiger Woods was at the El Campeón golf course as he watched his 16-year-old son, Charlie Woods, secure the Florida state title. However, while the high school golfer sent chills down the spines of fans across the world with his jaw-dropping win, something else has created a frenzy on social media: Woods carrying a water bottle in his back pocket.

“What do we think of this water bottle play by Tiger? Water bottle in the back pocket is true psycho behavior imo. 😂 But maybe a good endorsement for the Sun Day Red stay dry fabrics,” Rick Golfs pointed out in a post on X.

This silly quirk has left fans both amused and bewildered, to say the least. Whether this is to endorse the sweat-resistant fabric of his Sun Day Red clothing line might be a bit of a stretch. But it gives us a glimpse at the doting father’s preparedness for his son’s hydration and his invested demeanor at the Florida Class 1A State Championship.

Following this support and encouraging spirit, young Charlie put together a masterclass in high school golf.

Charting one of the most challenging courses in all of Florida, the 16-year-old kicked off the 2-day event with a first-round 74. While beginning with a slow start, ending T19 after round 1, Charlie Woods quickly picked up heat on the final round with a 4-under 68, finishing 4th individually, helping his school team, Palm Beach Benjamin, secure the title. Charlie’s step-sister put forward a similar feat at her Annika debut, improving her second round by 8 shots.

However, the win wasn’t an easy one, with its own highs and lows. After the first round, Orlando First Academy led the scoreboards at 1-under, one shot ahead of Charlie’s team. As the event progressed in a tense atmosphere, Tiger Woods personally visited the course, pulling off the meme-worthy water-bottle-tucked-in-the-pocket move. This shows more than just his personal investment in the game, but also throws light on the dynamic bond between the duo.

Tiger Woods and Charlie have teed it up together as a team multiple times. One such standout event was at last year’s PNC Championship, where Charlie won the crowd with his iconic hole-in-one in the final round, his first-ever in a professional field. Across both days, Team Woods shared a 28-under lead alongside Team Langer, forcing a playoff. While Bernard Langer struck an eagle to win the playoffs, the event was an emotional moment for the Woods duo.

Unfortunately, coming fresh off his 7th back surgery, whether Tiger Woods would join his son for this year’s PNC Championship is unconfirmed, and most definitely out of the books. Regardless, this heartwarming public appearance of the beloved father-son duo at the Benjamin school event has gained traction on the internet.

And people can’t help but notice the water bottle sticking out as an addition to Tiger Woods’ outfit.

Fans’ talking frenzy over relatable water bottle move

Tiger Woods has once again reflected his human, relatable side at the Florida state course, and everyone can agree that this is a universal hack at this point. One user underscored that sentiment, writing: “We’ve all done it.”

Another fan compared it to parenting hacks, as he commented, “Do this all the time when the two-year-old refuses to take himself up or down the stairs. Full endorse.” Another fan agreed with the ‘dad aspect’ of this mannerism, writing: “Not a dad on 🌎 that hasn’t had to do this. Interesting option while spitting game.”

Appears Tiger Woods has found himself a fanbase of raving dads, and they understand exactly why the golfing legend pulled this move. “I do it all the time. What’s the problem? Not doing it while I play, but to free up the hands just standing around? Absolutely!!” one fan even explained it.

Sharing the practicality of this move, one fan sarcastically quoted the original post, remarking, “Psycho behavior?! Take a page from the GOAT’s book on how to properly stealthy watch golf and keep hydrated.” Yes, the perfect move to not miss a beat while taking care of your body. Right? Well, one fan argued, sarcastically writing, “No wonder his back is never getting better.”

Surely watching Woods away from the golfing beat as a mere spectator can be painful, hence the mention of his back injury. But either way, we all have to agree that Tiger Woods never fails to steal the spotlight with his silly quirks and a charismatic personality.