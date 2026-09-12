TIO Drama Refuses to Die Down at Solheim Cup as Another European Pro Gets Rule Official’s Green Light

The Solheim Cup has barely had time to settle, and yet another TIO ruling is putting golf’s rulebook under the microscope. Today, European professional Esther Henseleit received relief on the 16th. She was playing with Leona Maguire against Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho when her ball ended up around a grandstand, which came into line of sight. Amid the drama, No Laying Up took to X to raise a familiar question: how far can a player actually move when temporary infrastructure gets in the way?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Just when I thought I was starting to understand the rules, Esther gets ‘more than one club length but less than two’ relief from TIO on 16. That’s what the rules official told us. Isn’t it just one club length?” No Laying Up posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion stems from how line-of-sight relief works. Under Model Local Rule for Temporary Immovable Obstructions (TIOs), golfers get free relief when the TIO interferes with stance, swing, or line of play. The relief area is usually one club‑length from the nearest point of complete relief.

But the nuances are different when it comes to giving relief for line obstruction. In this situation, there’s a corridor that can extend it to more than one club-length distance. The LOS measurement uses an equidistant arc from the hole. The golfer and the officials decide on a spot from which the TIO is no longer in direct line. Then, you still apply the one‑club‑length relief area around that reference point. So collectively, it may go over one club length.

ADVERTISEMENT

This technical distinction proved decisive on the 16th. This ruling significantly affected the session’s results. After TIO relief, the European professionals won that hole to tie the scores through 16. On the final hole, Henseleit sank a clutch par putt to secure a 1up win.

But what makes it more dramatic is that another European pro, Celine Boutier, got a controversial TIO relief on the same hole yesterday. Europe’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen hit her tee shot on the par‑5 16th into the right‑side penalty area. Her partner, Boutier, had a spectator bridge in her line of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a lengthy on‑site discussion, Boutier got free TIO relief even though the ball was in a penalty area. In fact, when her first two drops rolled back into the creek, she even got to simply place the ball. Many fans and golfers, including US captain Angela Stanford, questioned the decision.

“There is just no scenario where a player should get relief from a HAZARD. Obviously she is just using the rule to her advantage, as she should; I’m just saying the rule is insane,” Monday Q Info wrote in an X post about yesterday’s controversial TIO ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the TIO decision keeps the drama going, the round was exciting and competitive.

Saturday foursomes match: Jennifer Kupcho & Rose Zhang Vs. Leona Maguire & Esther Henseleit

Leona Maguire and Esther Henseleit defeated Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang 1 up in Saturday morning’s foursomes. The European team took the lead late by winning two of the final three holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maguire immediately put Europe ahead with a roughly 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 first. But that lead didn’t hold long, as their American counterparts were quick to tie and then take a lead in the front nine. Rose Zhang made a 20-foot birdie on the par-4 third for a birdie to level the match. The duo then won the fourth and sixth holes, each with par. That sequence moved the Americans 2 up.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on the back nine, the Europeans won five holes, while the Americans won only two. The comeback began on the par-5 10th. Zhang missed a five-foot par putt, which allowed Europe to reduce the deficit to 1 down. Then, at the par-4 12th, Maguire hit the shot of the match from a fairway bunker, leaving Europe only about three feet for birdie. Esther Henseleit converted to tie the score.

Team Europe then won holes 13, 16, and 18, while Team USA claimed holes 14 and 15. This turned a match that appeared headed for a tie into a decisive point and helped Europe move from 4-4 overnight to a 7-5 overall lead.

Overall, Team Europe is currently leading 8-7, with the final Saturday foursomes tied through 17. The final hole of Day 2 will decide whether the teams enter Sunday Singles tied or with Team Europe in the lead.