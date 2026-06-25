‘Have Its Strains’: Tommy Fleetwood Says Out Loud One Negative Impact of PGA Tour’s Two-Tier System

A professional golfer on the PGA Tour plays an average of 25 to 30 events across a full season. The events are spread over an average of 10 months, with enough room in between the biggest events to recover. The PGA Tour’s new Championship Series, approved in June and set to launch in 2028, changes that sharply. The elite tier will now pack 23 to 24 high-stakes events into just seven months. Regarding this, Tommy Fleetwood raised a concern: What does the schedule actually do to the player?

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“So that’s obviously a great thing from a fan perspective and playing perspective; you get to play against each other all the time,” he addressed at the Travelers Championship press conference on Wednesday. “Yeah, of course, it comes with its challenges, and I think for all of us, you know, you continue to learn how your game goes throughout the year, how your body reacts. I think you get to this time of year, and I think over the last couple of years, you can definitely see it’s easy to start feeling tired. I think niggles start to happen in the body and stuff like that. I think mentally it can have its strains.

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“But we’re having an opportunity to learn from that and then put that into the following season as well. So I think, yeah, seeing how the schedule continues to evolve and how much golf we’ll play in that period of time and then looking at how we can best manage that,” he added.

Tommy Fleetwood spoke at the TPC River Highlands press conference on Wednesday when asked whether the new schedule was very congested for the players.

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Until now, the Tour ran as a single unified schedule, having roughly 35 events a season with eight signature events featuring elevated purses and limited fields at the top. The rest were standard tour events. All the players held the same card. From 2028, that model will be replaced by two separate series.

One is the Championship Series, the elite tier, which will have 23 to 24 events spanning seven months from February to August. The other one is the Challenger Series. It will have 20+ events that will be running at the same time. This is where the players will have to earn promotion to move upwards.

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That said, as Fleetwood highlighted, concerns about player workload are nothing new. When the PGA Tour first rolled out its Signature Events model in 2023, the compressed schedule quickly took a toll on the players. Tour pros expressed feeling more and more tired. Jordan Spieth, for instance, arrived at the Masters that year saying he had “played too much golf” in the lead-up and came in “mentally fatigued.” The 2026 season has done little to ease those concerns.

As the majors were stacked back-to-back in 2026, the season saw an increased number of withdrawals due to the congestion. Rory McIlroy, who played the Canadian Open every year from 2022 to 2025, skipped it this year specifically to prepare himself ahead of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Many other players skipped the RBC Canadian Open for the same reason.

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Before that, many players had to withdraw from non-major events as they prepared to juggle the Masters and the PGA Championship at Aronimink earlier this season. All of this happened under the current schedule, which spreads the elite events across a full 10-month season. The championship will now compress the same intensity into seven months.

Furthermore, Jack Nicklaus, speaking at the Memorial Tournament, said he “hated tournaments bunched too much together with too many big tournaments too close together” and called it a problem for the Tour’s future.

However, that choice to skip a tournament ahead of an important major might be a costly blow to the players now. The championship series, by design, removes the flexibility from the players.

With that, Tommy Fleetwood has also not shied away from acknowledging the positive side the changes might bring them. He addresses that the intensity would take time to learn and manage, but it could have longer-term benefits.

“I think it’s really, really important, but as I say, it does have its benefits. I think for us as European golfers, we’ve had the opportunity the last few years to play over in Europe from that period of September through to November and December. I think that’s great for us. So that’s worked really, really well. But, yeah, like for sure there’s a lot of golf, a lot of intensity, and you just have to keep learning how to manage that as best as possible.”

As other pro players are getting ready to accommodate the new change, they also think it will be great for the game and for the fans to follow the game.

“I think we are moving in the right direction for sure,” World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler added his opinion. “The more I think, we can simplify it for the people, the better, especially when you’re looking at tournaments stretched across an entire season.”

For now, the debate is less about whether the new structure will make golf more compelling and more about how players will adapt to a calendar that leaves far less room for error, recovery, and choice.