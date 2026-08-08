PGA Tour CEO Sends 3-Word Blunt Message to Bryson DeChambeau & Co. as He Addresses Merger With LIV Golf

A PGA Tour–LIV Golf merger sounds unthinkable now, but that wasn’t always the case. In June 2023, Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan stunned the golf world with a framework agreement meant to end the legal war and merge both tours under one banner. Two years, countless White House meetings, and a $1.5 billion investment offer later, the two sides are further apart than they’ve ever been.

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With LIV Golf’s finances crumbling, talk of the two sides finally coming back together had crept into the conversation again. Speaking to Bloomberg, new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp just shut it down, in the bluntest terms he’s used since taking the job.

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“There’s no merger,” the PGA Tour CEO said in a blunt three-word response. “No conversations; we’ve been really concentrated on the PGA Tour,” he said.

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Rolapp’s comment lands at a moment when LIV’s own future is anything but secure.

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Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has pulled its planned funding and is now lending LIV loans to get through the rest of the season. The league has reportedly received only a fraction of its promised backing, which has meant postponed events and a scramble for outside money just to make it to 2027.

Earlier this week, LIV CEO Scott O’Neil announced a new lead investor, though the full details won’t surface until September, and league officials have stayed notably quiet on the specifics. Bloomberg reports the investor is likely BC Partners’ credit arm, which would make this a debt deal, not a straightforward capital injection.

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O’Neil is dangling a major equity stake for players, but their careers are still up in the air. Bryson DeChambeau’s is the clearest example. His LIV deal, reportedly worth more than $100 million when he signed in 2022, expires at the end of this year. He’s said talks on an extension are expected to start later this season.

DeChambeau has floated everything from a full PGA Tour return to leaning into his YouTube channel if LIV can’t hold together. He’s also made clear the real obstacle to any comeback isn’t the Tour’s leadership.

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“I don’t even think it’s Brian Rolapp or anybody like one of the top executives,” DeChambeau has said. “It’s really if the players want me back,” a reference to the antitrust lawsuit he was the last LIV player to withdraw from.



On the merger question itself, DeChambeau has been the most vocal.

“It requires a little bit of everybody kind of just lowering their guards and all coming together,” he said in May, adding a pointed dig: “The [PGA Tour] isn’t doing great either. Let’s be honest about the situation.”

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He’s since said the league’s franchise system, and the individual teams within it, command a value approaching $200 million each, calling it an asset the Tour could use in any deal.

Cameron Smith has been open to the idea too. Back in 2024, as the framework agreement dragged on, he said he was “open to a return to a unified world tour,” adding, “The whole process has probably taken a little bit longer than everyone anticipated.”

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Jon Rahm has taken the opposite stance, distancing himself from any suggestion that he’s driving reunification. “I was never like thinking that I was going to be any sort of weight that would tip the scales to make things come together,” he said at the PGA Championship in May, a reversal from 2024, when he told the BBC he “could be the start of a tipping point.”

In October 2024, even Rory McIlroy called it “a step in the right direction” when Monahan and Al-Rumayyan played together at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, adding: “Time will tell if things go the way I want them to.”

Two years on, Rolapp’s answer suggests they haven’t.