Told to ‘Go Away’ Pro-Am Partner Reveals True Character of Golf Legend Infamous for Rivalry With Tiger Woods

While all major players practiced their golfing skills with golf balls, there’s one man who trained himself with coconuts, and that’s none other than three-time major winner Vijay Singh. “When we were kids, we couldn’t afford golf balls, so we had to make do with coconuts.” Singh once said. This man is widely known for his tough competition and rivalry with the legend, Tiger Woods. The perfect example of their rivalry was witnessed at the 2001 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass when Woods won the title just three strokes ahead of Singh.“Vijay was right there all day. I knew if I let up for even one hole, he would take the lead. That kind of pressure makes this win even more special.” said Woods after the tournament. In 2004, Vijay reigned on the golf course by winning 9 events and dethroned the world No. 1 Tiger Woods from his position and became the No.1 for 26 weeks straight. Despite his enthralling achievements, his popularity is an understatement of his legacy. The reason for this lies in the persona he carries himself with.

In the podcast recently posted by Golf’s Subpar, Fin Ewing shares a glimpse of his experience with the legend. In the tournament, Fin was paired with the legend Vijay Singh, popularly known as Veej. He gave an instance where his second-to-last shot went wrong when he used his 7 iron, and when the player told Veej it was because of him and his caddie standing there that he couldn’t get a birdie, the legend took it lightly and laughed it off.

“Hey uh, Veej, did you see a Titus 2 come through here?” And he looked at me and he went, “I guess not.” And so anyway we play the hole and I parred the hole. I take my ball out of the deal and he’s ahead of me walking and so I run up next to him and I go “Veej, I parred that hole and if you had gotten your a** out of the way I’d have birdied that son of a B****.” And from then on we are tight”. Later that day Fin met him again in the parking lot and called him out shouting ‘Vajine’ to which Veej reacted irritably and funnily, “So I’m walking and I see him down there and I go “Vajine,” and he goes, Go away, go away.”

Contrary to this instance, Veej’s girlfriend came up to Fin and enquired, “Are you Fin? I need to meet you because he loves you and he doesn’t really love anybody,” which showed the affection Veej has for Fin. Even though Singh may appear rude and aloof to many, his appearance deceives his personality.

Another instance of Veej’s nonchalant behaviour would be in 2018, when Willie Dyet, who was a respectable locker attendant at the Augusta National Golf Club, was appointed to look after Vijay. “He had no money; and when I say no money, I mean no money,” said Dyet. Upon his arrival, Vijay was so broke that he did not even have the money to enter the Gullane Golf Club in Scotland. Dyet reminisces about paying the 32 euros for Vijay to enter the course and play, and the friendship that the two developed. “But he was an excellent guy, no problem at all. He told me everything, no secrets. And he was totally dedicated to his golf.” Later, when Vijay spotted Dyet at the 2018 Open Championship on Carnoustie’s putting green, he made a beeline for Dyet and had a fun chat like good old buddies.

Singh is known among the golf community to be someone memorable, and his prowess on the course is not the only reason why he is remembered. Away from the course, Veej is still quite the incredible guy.

Vijay Singh off the field

Vijay Singh, hailing from a humble background, has achieved everything only through his stubborn heart and perseverance. In spite of his great achievements, he remains humble and does not boast about his career. He keeps himself out of the spotlight, living in his own personal world.“This complex and vulnerable man could not care less about schmoozing the men and women who, whatever else they are, are the only real link between him and the public.” This was quoted in an article in the Guardian in 2003, showing how much VJ cared for his privacy. He is one of the richest in golf history, yet he remains true to his roots, sharing generously with the people.

Singh is one of the hardest-working players in the golf arena. He starts his practice session early morning at 5 am and will be the last one leaving the course. His focus and dedication to golf on the field are often misunderstood as arrogance. To be able to really understand his personality, you must understand his life outside the field. When Hurricane Katrina occurred in 2005, Singh donated $100000 to the affected people.

The legend remains loyal to his motherland of Fiji and contributes significantly to his land through the Vijay Singh Charitable Foundation. Through this initiative, he is funding education and providing health facilities to the underprivileged in Fiji. He is also committed to growing the sport of golf in his land by bringing international tournaments, providing mentorship to local talent, and even offering free clinical services to the kids. He is also a quiet teacher to young, budding talent. Golfers like Ajay Atwal have said that he is one of the few who offered him advice during his initial years.