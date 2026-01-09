Tom Brady Announces ‘Big Things’ With Shane Lowry as a Strategic Partnership Takes Shape

Shane Lowry has partnered with Consello as its brand ambassador. The brand’s logo will appear on his golf apparel while he competes and makes any golf-related appearance. As a proud partner, Brady personally rolled out the welcome mat for the Irish golfer on social media.

Brady posted a picture of Shane Lowry on his Instagram story with the caption. “Excited to have you aboard the Consello team, @shanelowrygolf! Big things ahead,” wrote the 7x Super Bowl champion, along with a photograph.

Lowry was beaming in the picture and wore a black t-shirt with a visible ‘Consello’ plastered on the chest. For any brand, the placement of its logo on the golfer’s chest is the most strategic choice, as after the cap, the chest area gets the most attention from spectators.

“I’m proud to be associated with a firm so relentlessly focused on helping the best in the world be even better and excited to be partnering with the team,” Lowry said after the deal was confirmed.

Consello is a leading global advisory and investing platform. Brady is a close friend of Declan Kelly, Consello’s founder. His story hints at a long-term partnership between Consello and the 2019 Open Championship.

Lowry himself is a gold mine for any brand.

The Irish golfer was just 22 when he won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur. That was one of the most remarkable victories in European Tour history. A decade later, he was the Open Champ at Royal Portrush. But the love he received all those years reached new heights during the 2025 Ryder Cup. It was his putt on the final day that confirmed Europe’s historic win (15-13) on the hostile Bethpage Black ground.

Despite being an NFL champion, Brady is also fond of golf. Just last month, he was spotted swinging his clubs with son Jack. It wouldn’t be surprising if Lowry’s addition to the company turns out to be Brady’s doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Along with Tom Brady, other world-class athletes are a part of the Consello group. Tennis champ Serena Williams, NBA champ Pau Gasol, and footballer Gary Neville are some of the names. In fact, when the company launched its Irish operations 14 months ago, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley was roped in as a senior advisor.

Lowry has now gained access to a powerful global network, and Consello, too, is lucky to be a part of an elite group of brands that Shane Lowry endorses.

Shane Lowry has an impressive endorsement portfolio

Collectively, Lowry’s commercial agreements get him more than $6 million.

At the core of this portfolio is his longstanding relationship with Srixon. He has been with them for the last 15 years or so, and in 2019, signed a multi-year extension with the company. The Irishman continues to use Srixon irons, drivers, and Z-Star XV golf balls. Lowry also has a long-term partnership with Cleveland Golf for wedges.

Then there are financial institutions and corporate brands, too.

The major winner has been a brand ambassador for Bank of Ireland since 2014. This contract was renewed in 2023. This year, Lowry signed a multi-year deal with Team Royal Bank of Canada. As per the agreement, RBC’s logo will appear on the golfer’s left sleeve and golf bag.

In the end, there are several other small investments. Lowry joined WayFlyer, signing a deal with them in 2022 when the company crossed a billion-dollar valuation. He also partnered with Jameson as its global ambassador in July 2022. And in late 2023, Shane Lowry also became the golf ambassador for Amgen, wearing the brand’s logo during several competitions.

Tom Brady might have misunderstood Scottie Scheffler, but he indeed is happy to have Shane Lowry on Consello’s roster.