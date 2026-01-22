Tommy Fleetwood Admits Being Pissed Off at Brooks Koepka While Chasing Biggest Career Feat

Brooks Koepka has made his re-entry into the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program. However, this comeback has not pleased some prominent PGA Tour pros, including Brian Harman. But as it turns out, Koepka also upset another PGA Tour pro a few years ago. While he was still a member of the tour before jumping ship to LIV Golf, one of his antics on the greens left Tommy Fleetwood frustrated as he was chasing one of his biggest career feats. Notably, Koepka did so by winning the U.S. Open back in 2018.

“Brooks was unbelievable in that tournament. I remember watching him when I came in, and he had like seven holes to play, and he just did all the right things, and it was really pissing me off watching it,” a frustrated Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood made an appearance on the Fore Play Podcast, where he was asked to comment on the one shot that he would want to re-hit. Immediately, without giving a second thought, Fleetwood pointed out the “second shot of the 10th hole in round 3” at Shinnecock Hills during the 2018 U.S. Open. Narrating the incident, the English golfer explained how he messed up that shot. Trying to close in on Koepka, Fleetwood failed miserably, as he hit the ball ‘40 yards over the other side of the green.’

Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 11, 2024 England’s Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd after holing his birdie putt on the 7th hole during the first round REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Indeed, the 35-year-old came really close to winning his maiden major title at the 2018 U.S. Open. Fleetwood shot a 63 while setting the bar at two over par. But just as things were looking rosy for Fleetwood, in came Koepka with his incredible display. As the final round concluded, the American golfer made only a solitary bogey in his final seven holes to edge out the Englishman, clinching his second major title.

“I told him that afterwards. I was like, ‘Come on, man.’ But he was amazing. And it’s like, even if I was a couple of shots better, would Brooks have finished three shots better? Like it’s one of those you can never take something away from that. But I just look back on that, and I would always like to have given myself a better chance,” Fleetwood concluded, still sounding pretty disheartened about how he performed eight years back.

Meanwhile, as Koepka has now returned to the tour, Fleetwood will have the opportunity to re-ignite the rivalry with the American. And by the looks of it, Fleetwood is quite supportive of how Koepka has orchestrated his career decisions so far.

Tommy Fleetwood weighs in on Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return debate

Brooks Koepka last played an LIV Golf event in August 2025. As he parted ways with the Saudi-backed league at the end of last year, speculations were high regarding how he would have to face at least a one-year ban before he could get reinstated to the PGA Tour. However, in a stunning turn of events, Brian Rolapp’s new Returning Member Program brought Koepka back to the tour in a span of a month.

Notably, Tommy Fleetwood has shared his take on the matter and Koepka’s decision to step back to the PGA Tour.

Reuters Golf – The 2023 Ryder Cup – Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy – September 26, 2023 Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood during a press conference REUTERS/Phil Noble

While many have been questioning the Americans’ decision to step back to the PGA Tour, Fleetwood offered his perspective, saying, “Who knows? I think that’s very hard to ask. I think you would have to ask individual players on which – obviously, you’re asking me – but how they feel about it. I think in general, people want to play where their goals or dreams are aligned. They want to play in the place where they feel they can chase them.”

Amid this, rumors were swelling that Fleetwood had been approached by LIV Golf in the recent past. However, the English golfer dismissed the claims.

He shared, “They [LIV Golf] haven’t sniffed around me in this postseason. We don’t really talk about it that much. I haven’t heard of that. I think you definitely see changes, and I think some very good golfers have gone over to LIV and have chosen to go to LIV. It’s probably going to cost a lot of money, right, to get some big-name players.”

Fleetwood stated that his decisions are guided purely by what he believes will help him perform to his best potential. More so because he feels that he is playing where he can chase his dreams.