Tommy Fleetwood Admits Struggles After ‘Absolute Worst’ Round at Dubai Invitational

Golf remains undefeated. Not even a historic 2025 season — FedEx Cup, World No. 3, the dissolution of a decade-long winless narrative — grants immunity from the sport’s cruelest lessons. Tommy Fleetwood discovered this on Friday at the Dubai Invitational. The defending champion posted a 78. Seven over par. At the same venue where he lifted the inaugural trophy at 19-under with a closing 63 two years ago, the scorecard delivered a blunt verdict.

“Golf’s hard, and every now and again it’s very humbling,” Fleetwood admitted after Saturday’s round at Dubai Creek Resort.

“I scored the absolute worst, and everything I could do wrong, I did wrong, but I wasn’t terrible, if you know what I mean,” Fleetwood explained. “It was an accumulation of doing everything wrong at the same time.” “I felt like my swing was better today, even though I wasn’t miles off yesterday,” he said after Saturday’s redemption round.

The paradox of Friday’s collapse lay in its quiet accumulation. No disaster holes. No balls finding the creek that swallowed Rory McIlroy‘s title hopes in 2024. Just marginal errors stacking like bricks until the weight became unbearable.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates winning the 17th hole 28/9/2018

The disconnect between feel and results haunted him. His swing hadn’t abandoned him entirely. The scorecard simply refused to cooperate. That redemption arrived swiftly. Seven birdies. A 66. A 12-shot swing from Friday’s nightmare that hauled him back to even par for the tournament.

The method was deliberate. Rather than chasing Nacho Elvira’s lead at 8-under, Fleetwood recalibrated entirely.

“I sort of had in my mind, let’s try and get back under par for the tournament throughout the weekend,” he said. “Today was a really good score. I got back to level par.”

Mini-goals over leaderboard chasing. The same psychological architecture that powered his 2025 resurrection — when a missed cut at the U.S. Open preceded a T2 at the Travelers, T3 at the FedEx St. Jude, and victory at the Tour Championship.

That breakthrough shattered the “Fleetwood Paradox”: a decade as one of golf’s premier ball-strikers — sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach, twentieth in putting — yet zero PGA Tour victories until East Lake. A 64-63-67-68 finish. Three-stroke margin. The $25 million FedEx Cup bonus.

What followed proved the transformation wasn’t temporary. A win at the DP World India Championship. A playoff loss in Abu Dhabi. A T3 at the DP World Tour Championship. The pattern — stumble, reset, surge — now defines his competitive identity.

Which makes Saturday’s response less surprising and more revealing.

Tommy Fleetwood’s World No. 1 chase faces early test

Days before Friday’s humbling, Fleetwood headlined the Dubai Invitational field alongside McIlroy with an openly declared ambition: World No. 1.

“There is a clear gap; those two guys are definitely the best golfers in the world,” he said of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. “I’m just one of the players in the pack behind that has some catching up to do there.”

The gap is substantial. Fleetwood trails Scheffler by 12.17 average points in the Official World Golf Ranking. Closing that distance demands relentless consistency — the kind that transforms 78s into 66s within 24 hours.

Friday complicated the trajectory. It didn’t derail it.

“I think it’s important, if I can play well, put a good score in, wherever I finish, it’s kind of build the momentum of confidence going into next week,” Fleetwood said, referencing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Early 2026 isn’t about winning every week. It’s about constructing the foundation for a longer campaign. For fans watching a champion process failure in real time, Fleetwood’s candor offered something rare: vulnerability without collapse.

“Yesterday was a really disappointing, humbling day,” he conceded. “But I can make the other three days good, then it won’t be a bad week.”

Sunday presents the next test. Can he build on Saturday’s momentum regardless of where Elvira, Lowry, or McIlroy finish? Can he prove the mental evolution of 2025 holds permanently?

The FedEx Cup trophy sits in his cabinet. The World No. 3 ranking holds steady. But golf demands perpetual proof — one round at a time.