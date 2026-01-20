Tommy Fleetwood & Shane Lowry Take a Stand for Brooks Koepka Amid Protests from US Open Champ

Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf exit and subsequent reinstatement on the PGA Tour have stirred a debate that has now reached the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. PGA Tour pros like Michael Kim had highlighted that his reinstatement has created a divide, and it is now clear. US Open champion Wyndham Clark recently expressed that he felt torn because Koepka got a cake and even ate it. In contrast to his views, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry have now shown support for the 5x major champion’s decision.

“I think it’s good for him [Brooks Koepka] that he wanted to get off LIV, and he got back really quickly. Like I think it’s good for the TOUR, the PGA TOUR, as in Brooks is going to play a lot of the smaller events. So that’s going to add to those,” Shane Lowry said during the practice rounds of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026.

Echoing similar feelings, Tommy Fleetwood said, “I think Brooks — I think that’s what Brooks is doing. He wants to play where he feels like he can get the most out of himself and play his best golf, and that’s obviously where he’s made his decisions is there and he’s ended up coming back.”

While Wyndham Clark opposed allowing Brooks Koepka to play on the PGA Tour so soon after his exit, both Lowry and Fleetwood understand that it was the American professional’s and the Tour’s decision. The Irish golfer even said that it would benefit the PGA Tour, sharing similar views to those of Rory McIlroy. His addition will certainly bring in more fans and even strengthen the field. This means the organization could see more viewership and engagement, while the members can have more OWGR points. Therefore, many professional golfers on the PGA Tour believe that it’s a win-win for both.

As the Desert Classic continues with a strong international field, the reactions from Lowry and Fleetwood highlight a softer tone. Their comments suggest that, amid debate and division, there is still room for understanding across golf’s shifting landscape.