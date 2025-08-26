Tommy Fleetwood Becomes PGA Tour’s Needle Mover Again Despite Controversial Rule Issue

The TOUR Championship faced an uphill battle to win over fans this year, with the golf community openly criticizing the PGA Tour’s controversial decision to allow preferred lies. Yet, despite the backlash, Tommy Fleetwood’s breakthrough performance turned the tide, delivering unexpected success for the event.

Frustrated fans didn’t hold back online. One wrote, “PGA Tour is so unserious. Preferred lies with no rain for hours is criminal.” While others brought in a competitor league for comparison, saying, “Meanwhile, there’s some great match play going on in Michigan.” But despite all that backlash, the performance of Tommy Fleetwood with the victorious stance changed everything. He brought in the highest numbers of viewers to the event, proving to be a needle mover once again.

Josh Carpenter shared about it on X. He wrote, “A big win for Tommy Fleetwood and NBC. Sunday’s final round of the Tour Championship averaged 4.491M viewers, up 34% from last year when it drew 3.358M. Sunday is the most-viewed non-major of the season.” Further, he also added, “The above number is from 3-6. NBC’s early window from 1:30-3:00 drew more than 2.7M, which is the highest for that window since Tiger Woods won (+36% from last year). For the weekend, NBC averaged nearly 3.3M, up 55% from last year.”

Fleetwood, before the TOUR Championship, was in a 54-hole lead multiple times, but missed the title in the final round. However, now with high expectations from the fans, his final round performance brought in eye-opening numbers to the broadcasters. Interestingly, he got similar numbers to Tiger Woods’ prime years.

Apart from the eagerness to watch Fleetwood winning on TV, fans’ eagerness was also visible on the course. The golfer, with each round, saw emerging fan support. In fact, on the last two holes, fans were seen cheering with high chants of “Tommy! Tommy! Tommy!” While others were seen running behind the golfer to witness the historic moment. The great support has even left the golfer emotional.

But he has done that previously as well during the St. Jude Championship. The golfer with his three-round lead was in great contention for the title, but unfortunately, he handed over the victory to Justin Rose. Despite his loss, the support of fans can be witnessed with the increasing viewership numbers for the PGA Tour. The final round got 3.6 million viewers, which was 2.1 million more than last year.

Well, there is no doubt about how popular and loved the golfer is. But when it came to celebrating the great achievement, famous sports personalities joined and congratulated him.

Tommy Fleetwood earned praise from professionals

The most-awaited win for Tommy Fleetwood was witnessed by the professionals in sports. Soon after his win, the spree of praises started. At first, Tiger Woods posted on X praising the golfer. He wrote, “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!” The golfer with seven top-10 finishes in 2025 was close to victory, but still felt far away. However, despite the heartbreaking results, he kept his chin up and a positive attitude towards achieving his dream. The result of which came as praise from the GOAT.

Joining him, Caithlin Clark wrote, “This has to be Fleetwood’s day.” Clark, who is a basketball professional, has shown great interest in golf. Earlier, she backed Rory McIlroy with her posts, and now for Fleetwood. After her, another basketball professional, LeBron James, joined. He wrote, “What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like today is the day.”

The great fan base and exceptional impact on the tour are proof of Tommy Fleetwood's exceptional career. Despite the tour struggling from backlash, the golfer proved to be an asset that drove an illustrious number of viewers to the event.