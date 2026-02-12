Tommy Fleetwood Breaks Silence on the Reputation Rory McIlroy Once Warned Him About

In a sport that demands a killer instinct, being called ‘too nice’ by Rory McIlroy can feel like a curse. Tommy Fleetwood has lived with that label, and he is setting the record straight before starting the 2026 Pebble Beach event.

“Hopefully, the same number of people who liked me before still like me now. I think, yeah, I don’t know what that stigma is about, like too nice to win or nice guys—you know, nice guys can win, of course. I’ve always prided myself on being a good person, a nice guy, but I also love playing golf and competing,” Fleetwood shared. “I just continued to learn and grow as a competitor as well. But no, I definitely looked at things and tried to analyze what I did right and what I did wrong. Hopefully, Rory still thinks I’m a nice guy.”

This was a brilliant answer from the man fans call ‘Fairway Jesus.’ He didn’t claim to become meaner. He claimed to become better. Rory McIlroy shared his “too nice” worry during the 2025 season. Speaking to The Scotsman while in Dubai, McIlroy reflected on Fleetwood’s long search for a PGA Tour title.

“I would never say I questioned how much he wanted it. But, like, he’s always been so nice… so nice! Then I’m like, ‘Is he too nice?’ Because you need to have that little bit of edge, prick in you, or whatever you want to call it. I know I have it, and I feel like that’s what you need to win.”

McIlroy assumed that Fleetwood’s deep empathy made it harder for him to find that killer instinct. Though he conceded later that Fleetwood had finally developed that ‘little bit of edge.’ McIlroy wasn’t the only one questioning Fleetwood’s mentality. Other experts like Wayne Riley also questioned Fleetwood’s mental strength. Riley once said Tommy had the best swing but needed a new direction.

Fleetwood’s FedEx Cup win in August 2025 and DPWIC win in India with a great final-round score of 65 prove that nice guys can finish first on the leaderboard. And this success effectively ended the debate about his ability to close out tournaments.

Despite those public warnings, McIlroy and Fleetwood remain the very best of friends.

Their partnership became a legend during the 2025 Ryder Cup. They dismantled their American rivals, Collin Morikawa and Harris English, with a 5&4 win and set a winning tone for the overall team. McIlroy was caught on camera staring at Fleetwood with a look of pure adoration. Their on-course chemistry is undeniable, as they’ve built an undefeated 3-0-0 Ryder Cup record together.

And this friendship makes their rivalry much more interesting when they play against each other. When Fleetwood defeated the Irish golfer with a stunning birdie-birdie finish at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, McIlroy was the first person to congratulate him with a big smile and a handshake.

The McIlroy-Fleetwood Bond Goes Deeper Than Golf

Humor is a big part of why they get along so well. McIlroy and Shane Lowry once laughed while watching an interview with Tommy Fleetwood’s young son, Frankie. The Northern Irishman joked that the boy was already better at talking to the media than pros and joked that his father was already giving him media training.

McIlroy’s daughter, Poppy, is a huge fan of the long-haired English champion. She was once caught on camera cheering for Tommy instead of her father. This cute moment at the Scottish Open made everyone smile.

The Masters winner also loves spending time with Tommy’s young son, Frankie, on the green. He gave the boy a putting lesson during the big Ryder Cup week at Bethpage Black Course, New York. He helped him with his stance and his alignment while Tommy watched closely.

These small gestures prove that their bond is about much more than golf.