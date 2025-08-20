Tommy Fleetwood Confesses True Ryder Cup Feelings After Luke Donald Talked Him Into Crucial Role

Tommy Fleetwood’s 65-69-69-67 at the BMW Championship earned him a tie for fourth at -10, showcasing the form that makes him vital for Europe. Yet he admitted no stage compares to the Ryder Cup pressure, saying, “Oh, the Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup for sure.”

That pressure, however, is balanced by the trust and support he’s always found within Team Europe. Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup success is rooted in his close bonds with captains and vice-captains who trust and understand him. From thriving under Thomas Bjørn with support from Pádraig Harrington and Luke Donald in 2018’s unbeaten “Moliwood” run, to sealing Europe’s 2023 win under Donald’s thoughtful leadership, these relationships have fueled his confidence and consistency as he heads into a fourth straight appearance in 2025.

Tommy told the media, “Yeah, I think the Ryder Cups that I have played, I would say I know no different, but I’ve been very comfort with Thomas, Padraig and Luke in terms of them knowing me very well, being very close to me. “Yeah, the job of the captain, I guess, is to give us the best platform for us to play, like, with confidence and with freedom. I think I’ve been lucky in the captains that I’ve had that I’ve had great relationships with them before any of their captaincies have come along, and they’ve sort of understood me as a person.

Like I said in the last Ryder Cup, I didn’t particularly want to go out No. 11 in a way. It was just late on, we were ahead, and I just didn’t feel like that was a spot that I wanted to be in, but Luke obviously told me — he actually told me afterwards why he wanted me there, and that was a great thing, and in the end I was very grateful for the opportunity. But I think just been lucky with the guys that know me very well and know how to read me and how to get the most out of me.”

Tommy Fleetwood sits third in the European Ryder Cup standings with 1,622.11 points, highlighting his consistency and cementing his place as a key figure for what will be his fourth straight Ryder Cup.

The U.S. team is already shaping up strongly, with Scottie Scheffler leading the standings as the only player mathematically qualified so far, and big names like J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele close behind. Captain Keegan Bradley, supported by vice-captains Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland, still has major decisions to make with his captain’s picks. With so much speculation around whether Keegan might even serve as a playing captain, Fleetwood was asked if Team Europe shared the same curiosity.

He replied, “Probably not as interested as you are, no. Like I’m not not interested. Obviously it’s the Ryder Cup coming up, and I think it’s a big story. But you know, he’s obviously got a lot on his hands right now. He’s got big decisions to make. I think whatever Keegan and the U.S. Team decide to do is not something that is at all in our control or something that we’ll sort of be thinking too much about.”

I think focus on our team, look forward to the opportunity to play whoever the 12 players are on that team. It’s nothing to do with us. It’s nothing to do with Europe. As a competitor and as a sort of peer, I wish him all the best in whatever decisions he does make. I think it’s going to be an amazing time for him either way, and whatever happens, I hope he — I just wish him the best and look forward to playing against him.”

That perspective is strengthened by the fact that Europe already has a formidable lineup shaping up. The current top five in the standings are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Tyrrell Hatton—a core that underscores why the focus remains firmly on building Europe’s own team identity rather than looking across at the U.S.

The ‘Future Captain’ Pipeline: Ryder Cup and Tommy Fleetwood’s Rising Stock

If Luke Donald’s captaincy reignited succession debates, Tommy Fleetwood now dominates conversations. His clutch performance in Rome cemented Ryder Cup legend status. Fleetwood’s momentum reflects legacy, not just current form, as he qualified early for 2025 alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. Donald praised him, saying he “absolutely could be a future captain,” highlighting Fleetwood’s transition from player to leader-in-waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He now stands alongside Europe’s leadership circle, including Edoardo Molinari and José María Olazábal. Building experience for future captaincy. Rumors already link him to Adare Manor in 2027, placing him in contention with Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari.

Unlike America’s sudden Keegan Bradley selection, Europe grooms leaders methodically, demonstrating a patient and structured succession system.