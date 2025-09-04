Tommy Fleetwood Declares Himself a ‘Scary Guy’ Ahead of Bethpage Black Clash

The pressure is mounting on the courses as the Ryder Cup edges closer. Now with mere weeks left for the fierce showdown, a lighthearted yet telling exchange is turning heads. At the core of the story is Tommy Fleetwood, who recently grabbed his maiden PGA Tour title, showing no signs of slowing down. However, it was this subtle, back-handed remark that perfectly sums up his mindset moving into Bethpage. What exactly did he say that has Ryder Cup fans on the edge?

A key player on the European roster and undoubtedly one of the finest, Fleetwood’s stellar recent form is already concerning for the Americans. However, it was during an episode of the Ryder Cup where Fleetwood underscored not only his gripping performance but also his recent mindset shift. At Bethpage, Fleetwood took up a playful head-to-head match play against Grant Hovrat. Hovrat got a three-hole lead, yet the pressure was evident in their exchange.

As Hovrat stepped in for the hole 16, Fleetwood playfully chimed in, “Don’t let these guys put you off. Hold on to the green right there.” As Hovrat struck the ball, it landed 152 yards from the flagstick, and that earned him praise from Fleetwood himself. “Good shot. Just trickled off the back edge, but it’s in a good spot. Maybe you’re made for the Ryder Cup, Grant.” Although flattering, Hovrat remained grounded as he admitted, “I’m just trying to protect this lead right now. I’m playing very scared.” But what drew attention was Hovrat’s next remark and Fleetwood’s assertive response. Hovrat cracked a smile and quipped, “Tommy’s a scary guy.” To which Fleetwood quickly added with a grin, “I am a scary guy.”

Even though a subtle comment, it shows at length Fleetwood’s quiet confidence and dominance. Not only does it highlight Fleetwood’s trust in his technical mastery, but it also throws light upon his calm demeanor. It was this poise that brought his win at the Tour Championship. “I’ve been a PGA Tour winner for a long time. It’s just always been in my mind [until now].” This comment is a testimony to Fleetwood’s unwavering confidence. This is a significant change, given Fleetwood’s struggling form under Sunday pressure.

Across most of his starts this year, Fleetwood showed early signs of control, which turned to dust with his weekend 70s. This was especially striking at the Valero Texas Open, where he opened with a composed 68, but that only kept getting worse with a 73, 74, and a final round 78. Next at the Travelers Championship, what felt like a promising start ended in heartbreak with the sole over-70 coming on Sunday. At the St. Jude Championship, the loss stung worse. Fleetwood edged inches close to winning in a three-way playoff before Justin Rose clinched the title. However, at the Tour Championship, the scene changed.

Holding the lead early in round 2 at East Lake, Fleetwood didn’t deviate from the lead even the slightest. With a jaw-dropping 18-under win and a cheque of $18 million, Fleetwood proved why he’s counted among the elites. What changed? Fleetwood revealed that he revisited his own parenting advice to keep his head cool and mind focused. “It’s all about being very clear with what you’re doing, having a great attitude, having a great frame of mind.”

With this simple exchange, Fleetwood is hinting at an assertive attitude and quiet confidence. Without doubt, Europe’s field is shaping up to be electric with players like Fleetwood.

Tommy Fleetwood’s confidence continues to shape Europe’s Ryder Cup chances

Tommy Fleetwood’s confidence shows up in his resilient form and mindset that earned him the ‘best without a win’ title, until his last start at East Lake. Even though Fleetwood faced numerous near-misses, including 6 near-misses and 31 top 5 finishes, Fleetwood never stopped believing in himself. “All these experiences and these close calls, there’s no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?” highlighting his philosophy of learning from setbacks rather than letting them undermine his confidence.

Fleetwood’s resilience and sportsmanship have not gone unnoticed by his peers. Justin Rose captured the admiration Fleetwood commands: “This felt as good as winning myself. So happy for my man for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ.” Alongside Rose, Shane Lowry celebrated Fleetwood’s victory, highlighting their bond of mutual respect.

Fleetwood’s assertive attitude, coupled with strong team morale, has turned out to be the greatest advantage to the European Team. In fact, Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari won in all four foursomes matches in 2018 for Europe, highlighting this bond. Fleetwood’s blend of confidence, teamwork, and proven Ryder Cup success makes him a cornerstone of Europe’s bid for victory.