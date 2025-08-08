Tommy Fleetwood Doesn’t Want to Get His Hopes High Despite First PGA Tour Win Seeming Close

For over a decade, Tommy Fleetwood has been a constant presence on the PGA Tour, showcasing his remarkable talent and consistency. However, a significant piece has eluded him: his first PGA Tour victory. Despite accumulating numerous top finishes, including six runner-up spots, Fleetwood has yet to seal the deal. As the 2025 season playoffs heat up, the British golfer is once again on the verge of securing a long-awaited win, with the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship appearing to be his best chance yet.

As of Friday, Fleetwood has put himself in contention at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, following two stellar rounds. He opened with a dazzling 7-under 63, just one stroke off the lead, before carding a 6-under 64 in the second round to move into sole possession of the lead. The 64 was a flawless performance that left him four shots clear of the field heading into the weekend. Despite the strong position, Fleetwood remained cautious and kept his expectations low.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked whether this could be his breakthrough week, he responded, “We’ll see. Happy to put myself in with a chance over the weekend. I think that’s exactly where you want to be and keep testing yourself. Yeah, it hasn’t happened for me yet out on the PGA Tour, but I would much rather be up there and not quite get it done than not there at all. And who knows, maybe this weekend is the weekend and we’ll see, and we’ll crack on from there. But look forward to tomorrow first.” His words highlight the mindset of a golfer who, while frustrated by his inability to clinch a win in previous attempts, remains focused and optimistic.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Fleetwood’s journey on the PGA Tour has been filled with near-misses. In 2023, he lost in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open, and earlier in 2025, he came agonizingly close to victory at the Travelers Championship, only to bogey the 72nd hole and lose by a single shot. These near-wins have certainly fueled his drive, but they have also made him wary of overconfidence. Despite the potential for a breakthrough in Memphis, Fleetwood knows the importance of maintaining perspective.

However, history suggests Memphis is fertile ground for Fleetwood. In 2023, he finished tied for third at the FedEx St. Jude Championship—his best career result at the event—posting rounds of 66-66-66-68 for a 14-under total. In more recent form, he posted a tied-22nd result in 2024, finishing 6-under, and his weakest finish being his first appearance, is T44 in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These past near-misses have kept Fleetwood grounded, even as his confidence in his game continues to grow. With that mindset in mind, Fleetwood turned his attention to the practice rounds and the pro-am matches leading up to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he found some key moments that bolstered his belief in his game.

Fleetwood on why the Pro-Am resulted in his FedEx St. Jude Championship performance

“I think my game has been in good shape for a while now,” he said before the start of the tournament. “You have to stay patient. When it happens, it will feel great, but I can’t let myself get too far ahead. I’m just focused on doing my job every day.” Tommy Fleetwood has often expressed a deep appreciation for the role that practice rounds, especially pro-ams, play in his preparation. Ahead of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fleetwood admitted that his pro-am experience on Wednesday, August 6, had been a positive indicator for his form heading into the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Well, golf is a funny game,” Fleetwood said with a smile. “My game has felt in good shape throughout the practice days, and I played great in the pro-am yesterday, but that means nothing. Sometimes you prefer to play awful in the pro-am and get that out of the way.” Despite his typical caution about pro-am performances, Fleetwood’s comments revealed a deeper confidence in his game heading into the week. He continued, “I like the course, and I like the setup of a lot of the tee shots, and I think if I can keep my swing in a similar place, you’re going to go through a tough stretch at some point with 72 holes ahead of us, but my game has felt in a good place, and if I can just try and keep it there and stay present and stay focused then we’ll see what we can do.”

For Fleetwood, a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship would be the culmination of years of near-misses and hard work. The course at TPC Southwind is a test of precision, and Fleetwood’s early success suggests he is ready for the challenge. With his focus sharp and his game in solid form, this week could finally be the one where Fleetwood breaks through on the PGA Tour. However, as always, he remains grounded, preferring to let his game do the talking rather than get ahead of himself.