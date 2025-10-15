Tommy Fleetwood Draws Strength from 7-Year-Old Son as He Announces Next Goal After PGA Tour Breakthrough

It was just another morning at the Delhi Golf Club, or so it seemed. Seven-year-old Frankie Fleetwood wandered through the practice area, wide-eyed, watching players hit balls on the range. But for his father, Tommy, that ordinary scene held extraordinary weight. In the midst of a season full of near-misses and heartbreak, the young boy had become his biggest source of motivation. Frankie fueled the Englishman’s drive toward a career-defining goal, a major championship in 2026.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press conference, Tommy reflected on Frankie’s influence. “He absolutely loves the game,” he said. “Like, he loves golf and he loves being around the golf courses and the tournaments and everything.” But then came the revelation that struck a chord. “He’s like such a big source of inspiration for me and motivation. So it’s always great having him around.”

The 34-year-old recalled the perspective his family has given him. “I feel very lucky that I get to bring our kids to such amazing places,” he shared. “I didn’t travel internationally until I was 14 or 15. Meanwhile, Frankie has already visited countless countries and experienced diverse cultures. That’s really great for him.”

Family inspiration fuels Tommy’s next ambitious goal of winning a major championship in 2026. “It’s definitely something in my mind and I’ll have written down,” he said. “I feel like majors are absolutely career-defining tournaments.” Despite seven top-5 finishes, including a runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Open, a major title has so far eluded him.

“As good as the season has been, it was a poor major year for me,” he admitted honestly. He tied for 21st at the Masters and struggled to tie for 41st at the PGA Championship. He missed the cut entirely at the U.S. Open and managed only a tie for 16th at The Open Championship. Those results stung, especially after such a stellar overall season.

The frustration is understandable when considering Tommy’s journey throughout 2025. Tommy faced heartbreak at the Travelers Championship in June, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship looming in August.

Tommy Fleetwood’s FedEx Cup Heroics

The 2025 season repeatedly tested Tommy’s mental fortitude. In the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tommy tied for third. He lost by just one shot to Justin Rose in a playoff. Fleetwood had led by one stroke entering the final round, but faltered over the final three holes. The victory slipped away again. Each near-miss could have shaken his confidence. Instead, Tommy explained his philosophy during the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“What’s the point in letting it have a negative effect on whatever happens next?” he asked. “I could have moped or sulked or been angry. But I really wanted to try and rewire as quickly as possible and see the positives.” That mindset separated him from other players who couldn’t break through.

Tommy called his family, especially Frankie, his biggest supporters. “Being an example that it can happen for you if you keep going,” he said, became his driving force. Finally, on August 24 at East Lake Golf Club, Tommy broke through.

He shot 18-under-par to win the Tour Championship by three strokes, securing his first PGA Tour title after 164 attempts and claiming the FedEx Cup with its $10 million prize.

Ryder Cup heroics followed in September, where he posted a perfect 2-0 record in foursomes with Rory McIlroy and 2-0 in four-ball with Justin Rose, helping Europe to a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black.

Now, that same resilience accompanies Tommy as he sets his sights on a major championship. “Yeah, I’ll be looking towards those next year and try to give myself the best chance I can,” he said. With Frankie walking beside him, the goal sits clearly ahead. If persistence and family inspiration are any indication, 2026 could finally be the year Tommy completes his career resume.