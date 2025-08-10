Tommy Fleetwood Drops 5-Word Confession After Another PGA Tour Heartbreak

It was a scene golf fans had witnessed before: Tommy Fleetwood in contention on Sunday, the trophy within reach, and all eyes on whether this would finally be his day. The air in Memphis was thick with anticipation, as the Englishman stepped onto the tee knowing history could be just 18 holes away.

Tommy Fleetwood led the 2025 St. Jude Championship after three rounds, poised for his first PGA Tour win. Justin Rose was in second, and J.J. Spaun tied for fourth. But in the final round, his lead vanished, and he missed the playoff, watching Rose and Spaun vie for the title. Speechless, he was left heartbroken.

“I’m obviously going to be disappointed. I think — I said last time, there’s a lot of positives to take, as much as I don’t really — I won’t feel like that right now. I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was.” He said this during his final-round interview in Memphis. Fleetwood’s reaction was the raw honesty of a player who had been on the cusp all week. He knew his game was good enough to win the leaderboard after three rounds proved it, but a few missed chances in the final stretch turned a winning position into another near-miss. In that moment, he wasn’t ready to talk about positives, but deep down, he understood they were there. The mindset was clear: learn from what slipped away, tighten the mistakes, and get back in position to finally close one out.

“You know, we move on.” That five-word message sums up Fleetwood’s resilient mindset after suffering his second heartbreak of the season. “There’s another week that’s next and I’ve just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again,” Fleetwood added. As both a player and a sportsman, he’s determined not to let this setback define his entire year. Instead, he’s focused on reflecting, pushing forward, and getting back into contention, ready to chase that elusive first PGA Tour victory once again.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FedEx St. Jude Championship (@fedexchamp) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Earlier this season, Fleetwood experienced a similar near-miss at the Travelers Championship, where he came up just one stroke short against Keegan Bradley. That narrow loss marked his first heartbreak, setting a pattern of close calls that continue to test his resolve.