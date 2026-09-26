Tommy Fleetwood Withdraws From $3.75M Event Due to Sudden Health Issue

Tommy Fleetwood arrived at Le Golf National this week after a strong 2026. He has four top-5 and 8 top-10 finishes this season. Now through two rounds in France, he sat six under par and well inside contention at a venue that has already given him a title and an Olympic medal. That run, however, came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when the British man had to withdraw from the $3.75M championship.

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The withdrawal comes due to a sudden health issue, one which Tommy Fleetwood was not prepared for. He sounded relaxed and eager heading into the week as he spoke to the press at Open De France.

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“I have some incredibly special memories playing in France, and Le National Golf is a course I hold really close to my heart”

The withdrawal comes right before the world number nine was due to tee off at 11:23 a.m. alongside Sam Bairstow and Joe Dean. Notably, all three players were tied at six under after matching rounds of 69 and 67.

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The withdrawal at this course also comes with a history.

Fleetwood won here in 2017 and remains the last player to go unbeaten in the Ryder Cup at the venue alongside Francesco Molinari. That said, no further update on the nature of his illness has been issued.

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The withdrawal, however, does little to dent what has been a good year for the Southern Port-born golfer. He arrived at this ranked World No.9, down from a career-high number three. He reached World No. 3 in December 2025 after winning the FedEx Cup and DP World India Championship.

Through this year, he has bagged six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour without a win, including a tied fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tied fifth at the Truist Championship, and a tied fourth at the Memorial in June that stood as the best results of his season.

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Although he missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished tied for 33rd at the Masters, the results have rarely dragged on his otherwise steady year. His highlight of the season came at his home Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July, where he closed with back-to-back birdies to card four rounds in the 60s and finish tied for fourth. He also followed that result with a tie for 11th at the TOUR Championship before this week in France.

That being said, Fleetwood is not expected to be sidelined for long. He’s scheduled to tee up next week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship back on home turf at St Andrews.