Tommy Fleetwood Hits Golf Milestone That Even Scottie Scheffler Failed to Achieve

Some weeks, golfers battle others, while at other times they compete with their own swings. And amidst these competitions come stretches when everything clicks. The putts fall, drives find fairways, and pars feel like birdies. Few players reach that level, and even fewer sustain it. Elite golfers like the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, have had such a stretch where he went 50 consecutive holes without a bogey. However, Tommy Fleetwood outdid Scheffler to achieve something even better.

Golf Digest’s Director of Digital Content, Jamie Kennedy, shared an X post about Tommy Fleetwood’s impressive feat. “Tommy Fleetwood’s last 13 rounds worldwide… 67, 67, 70, 70, 68, 64, 69, 65, 64, 66, 67, 66, 65. Has made 1 bogey in his last 98 holes. (Oh, and in amongst that, he was the leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup!),” Kennedy wrote in his X post.

Scottie Scheffler had two such impressive runs. One of them came in 2024, when he went 24 under par rounds on the PGA Tour. He made a double bogey on the par-4 18th in the second round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open. His par putt missed the hole by 1 foot and 10 inches. Even his bogey putt caught the right lip before he made the double bogey. “No, I do that all the time,” Scheffler said when asked if the bogey was because of a mental lapse. He had 54 consecutive holes without a bogey before this round.

Scheffler’s second stretch came recently in 2025, at the British Open. This time, he went 32 holes without a bogey. And ironically, even this one ended with a double bogey on the par-4 eighth hole. His tee shot found a bunker, and then he got it out on the fairway safely. Once the ball was on the fairway, Scheffler hit a wedge to 18 feet and then took two putts to end with a double bogey.

While the 2025 British Open winner had impressive stretches, Tommy Fleetwood has done something even better. He has only one bogey in his last 98 holes. That’s more than 5 rounds of play with just one bogey. This starts with his last round at the BMW PGA Championship, where he fired a bogey-less 5 under par, 67. His next three rounds came at the weather-affected Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. In the rounds of 67-70-70, he hit five bogeys, three of which came in the last round.

Then came the DP World India Championship, where Tommy Fleetwood won and fulfilled his son’s wishes. “We were at home last week, and we were driving the buggy. I think we were playing golf together, and he just said randomly, Do you know what you’ve never done? He said, ‘You’ve never won a tournament and I’ve been able to run on to the 18th green.’ I was like, ‘I’m writing that down,'” said Fleetwood. Within a week, Fleetwood won the event in India, and his son Frankie ran on the 18th green and hugged his father.

During his four rounds at the DP World India Championship, the Englishman hit four bogeys, two in the opening round and one each in the final two rounds. But the real magic started at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He tied Aaron Rai in the regulation rounds but lost in the sudden-death playoff. Although he lost the event, he displayed exceptional skills at play. While Aaron Rai had five bogeys, Tommy Fleetwood had only one on the 15th hole in the second round. Even in the playoff hole, he finished at par. Thus, he had 40 consecutive holes without a bogey by the end of the event.

Now, in the opening round of the DP World India Championship, he has again gone bogey-less. He fired 7 under par, 65, and is currently in second position, just one shot behind the leader, Michael Kim. So currently, he has made 58 consecutive holes without a bogey. And if we consider his only bogey from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, he has still gone 98 consecutive holes with just one of those.

His previous bogey before the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship came on the 2nd hole of the last round at the DP World India Championship. Since he played the back nine first, he had 7 bogey-less holes at the event. After that, he had 1 in the 72 holes played at Yas Links and zero again in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship.

His current form makes him a strong contender at the DP World Tour Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood’s contention to win the DP World Tour Championship

Fleetwood is currently the second favorite behind Rory McIlroy in the betting odds for the DP World Tour Championship. He has odds around 11/2 or +600, reflecting high confidence from analysts and bettors. The Englishman has had an outstanding 2025 season, winning the DP World India Championship recently. He also captured his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship in August to clinch the FedExCup.

Besides that, he was also the top point scorer for the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. He had an impressive debut at the Ryder Cup in 2018, when he and Francesco Molinari became the first pairing representing Europe to win all four of their matches in a Ryder Cup. This year, too, Tommy Fleetwood scored 4 points, the most by any European team member.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Rory McIlroy said when asked if Fleetwood is playing the best golf of his career after the first round of the DP World Tour Championship. “I think he’s played similar golf before, but he is now finishing it off. He’s had an unbelievable summer.”

These achievements underline Tommy Fleetwood’s excellent form heading into the season finale. While Michael Kim currently leads after Day 1, both Fleetwood and McIlroy, along with many others, can end with a win.