Tommy Fleetwood Holds Back Emotions After Caitlin Clark, LeBron James’s Kind Gesture

The dream of winning on the PGA Tour for Tommy Fleetwood has finally come true. The golfer, after 163 events and 45 top-10 finishes, finally clinched the title at the TOUR Championship. His significant achievement, apart from feeling relieved, called applause from some fellow professionals. Caitlin Clark, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, and many others congratulated the golfer on the achievement. Having such extensive support, Fleetwood got emotional as he shared in his last interview.

“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!” wrote Woods on X after the historic win from the golfer. For the Englishman, it is a moment of pride as he becomes the first English golfer to win the title. Talking about the same, Dan Rapaport asked him during the Dan on Golf Show, “You have been embraced like maybe no other European has by the American crowds. What’s it been like having everyone so on your side throughout this?” Speaking of that, Fleetwood said, “You make me emotional, Daniel.”

Fleetwood’s win capped a season filled with near-misses. He’d been close before—runner-up at the Travelers, several 2nd and top-10 finishes—but had never closed the deal. That all changed in Atlanta, where he outshone Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and others with a composed final round, earning the coveted FedEx Cup.

Further sharing about the experience, he added, “You know, I am very grateful for the story that this has been.” Fleetwood continued, “The support was off the charts today. I’ve always been very lucky in the connections that I make with people. And the support that I got from the fans and I never take it for granted. But today was a special day.” The moment was historic for the golfer, as fans started following the golfer similarly to what we have seen in the past for Tiger Woods. Even with every announcement of Fleetwood’s name, the crowd cheered the loudest for the resilient golfer.

Fleetwood, with his humble nature of following the motto of “be a good person first,” has always had a great relationship with the fans. In fact, during the event, despite the pressure, he did a fist bump to a fan who was celebrating his 13th birthday. While walking towards the tee, he saw the plaque card and gave a fist bump to the young fan.

The result of his humble nature can be seen in the response of fans in the crowd, cheering the golfer and making it an emotional moment to cherish for the rest of his life. Well, not just fans, but his fellow professionals took a step ahead in showcasing the historic win of Fleetwood to his loved ones.

Tommy Fleetwood got special support from a professional

While the fans and fellow players witnessed Fleetwood’s achievement live, his wife wasn’t close to him at that time. But despite the distance, his fellow English professional, Justin Rose, took a step ahead. Rose, along with his wife Kate, made sure that the family of Fleetwood was part of the moment. The duo got Clare on FaceTime and showcased the emotional yet long-awaited moment with his husband. Rose, while on the call, was heard saying, “So excited for you guys. I told you, it was so easy to say that when it happened, it was going to be a big one. But oh my God, what a good one to do it,” presumably to Clare. Fleetwood’s journey to resilience has a huge role for Clare, who has been his manager since 2015.

Justin Rose and Fleetwood have been close friends. Earlier, both golfers, along with family vacationed in Portugal just before the St. Jude Championship. Even Rose shared the great feeling of seeing Fleetwood win on X. He wrote, “This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs, and there is no more deserving champ.”

With the glorious memory of Tommy Fleetwood and the emotional journey to reach there. The golf world has jumped in to praise and support the golfer. Did you witness the historic win of Fleetwood? Please share with us in the comments below.