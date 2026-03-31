Tommy Fleetwood Joins Forces With $86.6B American Giant After Nike Cut Ties

Since severing ties with Nike back in 2025, Tommy Fleetwood has been mixing and matching various brands like Lululemon, Vuori, and local pro-shop gear, making many wonder whether he would get a new apparel sponsor. Last week, the FedEx champion hinted at a potential new partnership after posting a short teaser on his Instagram. But now, all that has been laid to rest with Fleetwood’s revelation on X.

On Tuesday, the 2025 PGA Tour winner made an announcement via an X post: “I’m very proud to announce @blackstone as my new partner. It’s a great honour to represent them as their first global ambassador, and excited for what’s ahead.”

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The post also featured a video in which Fleetwood is entering an apparel store. He picks a bunch of tees only to drop them down after he spots a cap with Blackstone’s logo. He picks up the cap and goes to the cashier for billing. “Just the hat?” the store clerk asks, a little surprised. “Just the hat,” Fleetwood replies with a grin. Next thing you know, he is swinging on the golf course with his Blackstone-labeled hat.

Fleetwood’s decision to align himself with Blackstone is because of his relationship with the brand. The champion golfer apparently chose to partner with Blackstone because he is firm friends and a regular Alfred Dunhill Links partner with Blackstone head Joseph Baratta.

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With this, Fleetwood also earned the distinction of being the first global brand ambassador for the firm. He now shares a bond with an organization that he truly acknowledges.

Explaining his approach to partnerships, the Merseyside native said, “Sort of have to have shared values. Being able to help each other either way. Like, I guess people that I can learn lessons from and gain experience from, things like that, I think that’s always very, very important.”

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But it isn’t just Fleetwood who is proud of the new step that he has taken. His new sponsors are not holding back either in showering him with their adulations.

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Blackstone proud of its association with Fleetwood

“World class.” “Consistent.” “Focused relentlessly on performance.” Superlatives fell short when Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray described Fleetwood. And you could tell why they were in awe about the new free agent they had poached from the market.

Tommy Fleetwood currently ranks World No. 4,. and is a 2025 FedEx Cup champion and multiple-time DP World Tour winner.

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His effortlessness on the golf course and his likability has created a special niche for him in the circuit. After multiple top finishes on the PGA Tour, he finally managed a breakthrough with the Tour Championship in August last year. And that proved to be a game-changer for him.

And it was. The moment his contract with Nike was up, Blackstone partner Joe Baratta came in with a proposition of signing him up, and that paved the way for a change in sponsorship for golf’s new superstar.

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Now it remains to be seen how beneficial this new “marriage” between Tommy and the Blackstone will be and how it propels his journey forward. When Fleetwood was with Nike, he was just going through the ropes of establishing himself as a superstar, and now that he is a marquee player himself, the way his brand association goes will be quite different.