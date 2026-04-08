Tommy Fleetwood Left Speechless as Son Frankie Gives Blunt Verdict on His Game

Tommy Fleetwood’s son, Frankie, is already a familiar name at the Augusta Par 3 contest. However, things just got more interesting when the 8-year-old delivered a verdict about his father’s game that left the world #4 and even host Kira K. Dixon momentarily speechless during the Under the Umbrellas series ahead of the 90th Masters Tournament.

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“I guess,” Frankie Fleetwood told Dixon with a veteran poise when she suggested that his father was a ‘pretty good’ golfer.

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The duo was spotted sitting at the Masters Clubhouse beside the Par 3 course. Tommy Fleetwood was wearing a green sweatshirt and his new Blackstone cap, a partnership he had signed just days before the tournament. Meanwhile, Frankie looked the part of a seasoned veteran, wearing a white hoodie and a traditional green caddie hat.

The conversation turned exciting with Dixon asking if Frankie was taking lessons from his dad or someone else. Frankie casually replied, “Yeah, not really taking lessons.”

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Dixon said, “Okay. So, you’re just a natural.”

Frankie replied, “Yeah. A natural.”

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Sr. Fleetwood then intervened, saying his son “doesn’t listen to his dad anyway.”

This led to a brief back-and-forth where Frankie admitted he listens “sometimes,” just before that viral moment. Dixon pushed, “I mean, your dad’s pretty good at golf, right?” Frankie gave a simple “Yeah.” Dixon then teased, “He’s okay,” and without missing a beat, Frankie dropped the two-word hammer.

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It’s quite a “rough assessment” of his father’s game at a time just when Tommy Fleetwood is arguably playing the best golf of his life. He arrived at Augusta National as the world #4, coming off a career-defining 2025 season where he finally won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. And his form leading into the 2026 Masters has been incredibly remarkable, with a T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T7 at The Genesis Invitational, and T8 at THE PLAYERS Championship. And just one week before Augusta, he finished T10 at the Valero Texas Open.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @officialtommyfleetwood/Instagram

Still, it isn’t the first time Frankie Fleetwood has left the golfer speechless, as he has built quite a reputation for professional-looking interviews. During the 2025 Par 3 Contest, Frankie gave a Sky Sports interview so perfect that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were left stunned. Lowry even joked, “Fleetwood’s having him on media training already!”

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Just weeks ago, Frankie was there to celebrate as Tommy’s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) won the TGL Season 2 title. “I could stay here all day now,” Frankie Fleetwood said after the result in the same veteran-like poise.

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And one of the most heartfelt moments between the duo occurred at the DP World India Championship. Frankie had told his dad, “You’ve never won a tournament, and I’ve been able to run on to the 18th green.”

Sr. Fleetwood wrote that down as motivation, and after securing the win, Frankie got to live out that dream, sprinting onto the green to embrace his father.

Yet, apart from his growing media career, Frankie has a real headache right now.

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Frankie’s headache: The 120-Yard challenge in the Par 3 Contest

This will be Frankie’s third appearance at Augusta, and he is still haunted by the 9th hole. For two years in a row, Frankie has stood on the 9th tee, looking across 120 yards of water at Ike’s Pond, and failed to reach the green. In 2024, he hit it in the pond, and in 2025, he once again fell short.

After falling just a few feet short in 2025, Frankie said, “Well, I’ve been doing my hardest to get it over the green. I’ve been practicing as hard as I can. Just not reaching it this year, but I’m trying my hardest.”

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It gained a lot of traction at that time. And this season, pressure once again is getting the best of the 8-year-old.

“I just feel scared of tomorrow… I don’t know. I’ve been missing it every year. So, I want to get it. I’m gonna try.” Frankie admitted.

For preparations, he was recently spotted at the TaylorMade equipment truck, working with technician Adrian Rietveld. His strategy is technical: “Making [the driver] bigger… I have to get [my shot] higher. So, the longer, the higher”.

Tommy Fleetwood, however, doesn’t sound fully convinced about the result.

“Yeah, I mean, it is a big talking point in our house. I’m unconvinced that he can carry it. He very positively thinks that he can. And you know, as long as it’s a good shot, like I’m kind of okay with this,” Fleetwood said.

But regardless of whether Frankie Fleetwood clears Ike’s Pond this year or adds a third splash to his record, he has already won the week at Augusta. Even basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has weighed in on the drama, posting on X: “Do we think Frankie Fleetwood reaches the green this year?”