Tommy Fleetwood Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

The seven-time DP World Tour Winner Tommy Fleetwood is well known for his exceptional ball-striking abilities. Some have even called him the best ball striker in the world. Despite being so skillful, Fleetwood has not won any PGA Tour event yet. However, he boasts a record of 25 top 5 finishes out of the 149 events, making him the first golfer without a win to earn this record. The Top 5 finishes include five third-place finishes and five events finished as runner-up. He is the first golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to surpass $25 million in prize money without a win.

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be $20 million (£15.7 m). Fleetwood has consistently displayed a strong performance since 2018, despite not having won a PGA Tour event. But surely he has maintained enough stats to make him rich and wealthy with just prize money. He has earned $1 million each for two runner-up finishes and one T3 finish. First, he earned $1296000 at the 2018 U.S Open, $1120000 at the 2019 Open Championship, and $1040000 at the 2024 Masters for a T3 finish.

Apart from the top three finishes, he has amassed wealth finishing at and below the top 20 at various events. In the year 2024, Fleetwood has made some good money with no wins. He earned a sum of $728750 in the BMW Championship 2024, $715000 at the Tour Championship, finishing T20, $455000 at the Genesis Invitational, $387667 at the Wells Fargo Championship, and $289033 in the Valero Texas Open. Let’s take a look at his best 2025 earnings.

In 2025, he was rewarded for his consistent performance. He earned a staggering amount of $826,666.67 at the Truist Championship, finishing T4, $736,500 Genesis Invitational at T5, $451.250 Arnold Palmer Invitational, T11, and $427,500 for finishing tied 4th at the Charles Schwab Challenge. His overall prize money earnings are estimated to be a whopping $26.6 million.

But his on-course performance isn’t the only thing about this net worth. A great share of his overall net worth constitutes his Brand endorsements and other business ventures, as well.

Fleetwood’s partnerships and endorsements

Despite his winless streak on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood has built himself a reputation as one of the best. He ranks 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Fleetwood has made himself a premium wardrobe with his brand collaborations. He boasts his premium golfing kit sponsored by Taylormade, for his exceptional ball striking skills. His partnership with Nike is rumored to be a staggering $100 million for 10 years. Which is exactly what we see him flaunting his premium Nike apparel in all the tournaments. If you are a person into fashion and accessories, then you must have spotted him wearing a Tag Heuer or Omega watch in his hand. Yes, you guessed it right, he has made a deal with both the luxury watch companies. He is also sponsored by the luxury car brand BMW. It’s hard to imagine the amount a premium car manufacturer like BMW would give.

Apart from endorsements, Fleetwood also has an entrepreneurial spirit, which has prompted him to make some intelligent investments. He is said to have invested in real estate, Luxury automobiles, and investments in golf courses. His brand endorsements contribute a huge sum of 2-3 million dollars per year. His endorsement earnings, combined with his business ventures, contribute meaningfully to his $26.6 million pool.