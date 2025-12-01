Tommy Fleetwood Overtakes Xander Schauffele With One Record He’d Never Achieved Before

Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele wrapped up an exciting week in the Skins Game at Panther National. But the rankings have just revealed that their performances have had an interesting impact off the course. Fleetwood has always been at the edge of golf’s inner circle, close enough to feel the heat but always a step away from etching his name alongside the elites. As the latest Official World Golf Ranking update rolled in, Fleetwood found himself in a spot where Schauffele boasted a commanding rule.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fleetwood climbed up to third in the world rankings, trading places with Schauffele. His composed run through the Skins Game didn’t just earn him a hefty payout but also pushed him past a barrier he’d chased for seasons. And this ranking marks his career best in the official World Golf Ranking. He consistently displayed grit and determination throughout this season, which helped him pull off some magnificent performances on the fairways. And the Skins Game last week only added another spark to his growing form.

He is just behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy and has already left Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, and others behind. At the end of the previous year, Fleetwood was positioned in the 9th rank. And last week, the third position was being ruled by American icon Xander Schauffele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Schauffele slipped one spot to fourth. Despite latching on to his rank and exhibiting sublime performance in 2025, he got pushed below to number 4. Schauffele ended the last year in the second rank. 2025 indeed turned out to be a great year for the sport. On one hand, Scottie Scheffler winning two Majors held on to the top rank. Rory McIlroy, too, proved his prowess by completing the career Grand Slam with a green jacket. While the victories have been shaping the resumes of the golfing greats, Tommy Fleetwood, with his consistency, made sure that this season must end with his name in the headlines.

The Englishman, although he has finished within the top five thirty consecutive times, failed to secure a victory in a PGA Tour event. His magnificent performance, although it took him close to the limelight, unfortunately, he remained behind. But this year, the 34-year-old decided to change the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first half of the season was like a lull before the storm. And it all began with his win on the PGA Tour in August 2025. Adding a cherry to the cake, he pulled off an impeccable performance in the Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe to have a triumphant run. The DP World India Championship, too, saw him leading the scoreboard. And finally finishing second at the Skins Game on November 28, he sealed the year by swapping position with Schauffele in the rankings.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How Tommy Fleetwood charts a brighter path forward after career doubts

Although Fleetwood failed to topple Keegan Bradley in The Skins Game, he pulled off a remarkable performance, finishing second. Bradley bagged $2.1 million managing 11 skins, while Fleetwood had to settle $1.7 million with 4 skins. Finishing in the third, Shane Lowry won $200,000 with 1 skin. But unfortunately, Xander Schauffele trailed behind and returned with zero dollars.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren The Open Championship – Second Round July 21, 2023 Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR Tommy Fleetwood reacts after finishing the eighteenth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Hoylake Royal Liverpool ENGLAND GBR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230721_jhp_st3_0256

Following the event, Fleetwood took to his X handle and congratulated Bradley for the win. He wrote, “What a really great event! Hope we get to do that again soon. Thanks to Chad & Ben for inviting me and congrats to Captain Keegan on the win!”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a long span of time, he has been in a situation that sports fanatics refer to as a choker. But as this season concludes, Tommy Fleetwood has earned the spotlight he was long aiming for. Now it’s time to tell how the future might unfold for the Englishman.