Tommy Fleetwood Raises Concerns Over Tiger Woods’ Bold PGA Tour Overhaul Plans

Tommy Fleetwood is back at a venue that has long felt like home. This time, he is on the greens with unfinished business. As the Dubai Desert Classic returns to Emirates Golf Club, the World No. 3 is targeting early-season momentum. Beyond the leaderboards, however, the English golfer is currently navigating broader questions regarding possible changes to the PGA Tour schedule. Amid discussions led by Tiger Woods about reducing the number of events, Fleetwood is concerned about whether players will still have the freedom to choose where they compete.

At the press meet of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on January 20, when Fleetwood was asked about the changing scenario, he shared, “Hopefully I can play where I want to play. I always say that. In a selfish way, like I’ve been lucky for many years, where I have had the option of playing where I want to play, and that’s all I kind of think about and focus on. So I’m very lucky that I get to do that.”

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything about the schedule changing, except for one thing I heard was that Harris did an interview, and he mentioned the smaller number of events,” he added.

Reuters Golf – The 2023 Ryder Cup – Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy – September 26, 2023 Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood during a press conference REUTERS/Phil Noble

Fleetwood shared his pragmatic take regarding how he doesn’t stress over structural changes to the Tour or try to predict what will happen next. However, he feels that the PGA Tour was already thriving before these changes and the introduction of elevated events. At the same time, he’s not dismissing the new format either. Once elevated events were introduced, he embraced them and has been trying to adapt to the newer version of the Tour.

Fleetwood further added, “Where the schedule goes and where the Tour goes, I don’t know. I hope I’m always playing well enough to pick-and-choose the event I want to play on both tours.”

Reflecting on the recent past, he said, “I will say, I think the last two, three years, for us that have played both tours, if you have played well, it’s worked out great. Because I’ve always started the year here in January and played in the Middle East, played the PGA TOUR, the season finishes in August.”

He’s reflected on how he feels that, because he has played well, the existing calendar has allowed him to compete across both tours smoothly.

“Some of us that have played both tours, I think the schedules have worked out great recently”, said Fleetwood.

Now, as much of his focus remains on potential schedule shifts, Fleetwood has found himself responding to fresh talk this winter. And it’s about a possible approach from LIV Golf.

Tommy Fleetwood responds to fresh speculation over potential LIV Golf approach

Amid the shaky situation that LIV Golf has been dealing with, the league has failed to generate positive headlines. While several names have already bid adieu to the league, they have not been able to sign a big name so far. Meanwhile, reports regarding LIV Golf reaching out to Tommy Fleetwood has been making rounds in the golf realm. And now, the golfer has cleared the air on the matter.

USA Today via Reuters February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Tommy Fleetwood acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Fleetwood shared, ‘Yeah, they haven’t sniffed around me in this postseason. Yeah, I don’t know.” He further added, “We don’t really talk about it that much. I haven’t heard of that. I think you definitely see changes, and I think some very good golfers have gone over to LIV and have chosen to go to LIV. It’s probably going to cost a lot of money, right, to get some big-name players.”

American golfer Akshay Bhatia, too, did not say yes to LIV’s lucrative proposal. Meanwhile, reports also confirm that Bryson DeChambeau has signed a deal of $500 million to renew his contract with the Saudi-backed league. Now, amid all the unstability, it remains to be seen if LIV will be able to bounce back strongly.