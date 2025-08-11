Tommy Fleetwood Refuses to Lose Hope After Making Unwanted PGA Tour Record

Tommy Fleetwood’s wait for a maiden PGA Tour title continues, and with it, another chapter of frustration has been added to his career. The Englishman, still chasing that elusive breakthrough, faced yet another “disappointment” based on his own words. Just a day after this heartbreak, Fleetwood shared on social media his true feelings.

Penning down his feelings on X, he shared a post with his participation images and a heartfelt caption. The post read, “With every disappointment, I truly know I’m closer and closer and even more determined than ever that I will get this done. The support I’ve received is invaluable and hugely appreciated, we’ll get there together!” Even with repeated failures, these words reflected more than just a moment of optimism, by using his setbacks as motivation rather than grief.

In fact, apart from getting angry or frustrated, the golfer has shared his learning from the inspiring journey of the winner, Justin Rose, and congratulated him too. The caption continued, “@JustinRose99, your win is inspiring, congratulations, my friend!! A new week. See you at work!!” After being in the lead till the third round, Rose made a comeback and was leading in the final 90 minutes of play. Even the comeback was successful, as he defeated JJ Spaun in the playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This was the 29th top-5 finish for the golfer without winning, which is the highest recorded in the last 40 years. The previous record was held by Brett Wuigley with 18 finishes. Not just this, but he has also set the record for most top-10 finishes without a win with his 43rd heartbreak at the playoffs. Since 1983, it has been the longest streak for any player. But despite the disappointment and the unwanted record, he still showcases resilience.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Fleetwood’s story has followed this script for over a decade. Since turning professional in 2010, he has established himself as one of golf’s most consistent and respected players, collecting 10 professional victories across various tours. Yet, a PGA Tour win has remained stubbornly out of reach.

In the 2025 St Jude Championship, even though he was in a good lead, the par-5 16th hole spelled disaster as he continued down a bad path from then on, resulting in his T3 finish along with the World No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The hunt for the PGA Tour win goes on, as Fleetwood will continue this chase in the BMW Championship. His 2025 season, in hindsight, has been a bag of close finishes, keeping him on his toes.

A retrospect on Tommy Fleetwood’s close finishes this year

The 34-year-old has featured in 162 events, but his wins column at the PGA Tour stands at 0. Being one of the highest earners without winning an event at $32 million, he has been close to the title multiple times. Fleetwood has recorded 6 runner-up, 6 third-place, and 29 top-5 finishes till now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, out of the total, the golfer recorded a great number of close losses in 2025. Starting from the Genesis Invitational with a T5 finish, he started the spree. It continued with two T4 finishes at the Truist and Charles Schwab Championship. But recently, out of the four events, he recorded two top-5 finishes. Fleetwood was runner-up at the Travelers Championship, losing to Keegan Bradley with just a stroke difference, and then placed T-3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

With the performance graph on an incline and unmatched consistency showcased this year, the claim of “I will get this done” could turn out to be true. Next week, he will be featuring with the top-50 players at the second leg of the playoff. Can that be the first PGA Tour win for the golfer? Or will he have to wait a little longer? What are your thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood’s heartbreaking journey? Please share with us in the comments below.