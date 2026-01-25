Tommy Fleetwood Relies on ‘Best Driver’ to Improve His Game and It’s Not Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood has just secured the cut with a crucial par at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026. As he aims to make this year memorable, the Englishman is looking to improve his driving. Looking for inspiration, Fleetwood could have easily referred to Rory McIlroy’s playbook. After all, McIlroy is one of the best drivers in modern-day golf and can hit the ball really far. But, in what was a surprising admission, Fleetwood ranks McIlroy as the second-best driver. Because he had come across someone who could drive the ball even better than the current world number 2.

So who is this mystery golfer? Well, it’s none other than the DP World Tour player, Marco Penge. Speaking in an episode of the Fore Play Podcast, Fleetwood explained what exactly he wants to learn from Penge. Detailing his goal, the 35-year-old pointed out that he did not want to go all in, but just wanted to gain a bit of yardage.

“Marco has played he’s had an unbelievable season and one of the things I feel like I can improve on and I know it’s all relative, but I think when you’re looking at like minor gains and you’re trying to be the best you can be, I think I can, I can gain a little bit of yardage,” said Fleetwood.

“And Marco was practicing at the academy in Dubai before the events, and he just sat down for a little bit, and he was behind me, and I was hitting some balls, and I just started asking him about driving it, and I asked him how many shots he has with his driver. I actually don’t have that many golf shots with my driver,” Fleetwood further added.

Such a statement is surely a big one coming from an icon like Fleetwood. But the Englishman might have a point here. Owing to his incredible driving abilities, Penge had a breakout season in 2025. Playing on the DP World Tour, he won thrice, earning his PGA Tour Card.

As Fleetwood narrated his conversation with Penge, the Englishman mentioned one particular shot. The draw shot, which was the most lethal weapon in Penge’s arsenal.

In his words, “Then he started talking about this draw shot he hit where he laid the club way off, and he felt like it, and then it never got in front of him. So then he could release it, and it drew.”

Following the drill, Fleetwood was amazed to see the trick work almost immediately. Gaining some significant club head speed, the 35-year-old decided to practice more and perfect his craft. Adding this particular shot will surely make the Englishman feel confident to clinch some of the biggest titles this season. Meanwhile, looking to make an impact on the PGA Tour, rumors about Tommy Fleetwood being approached by LIV Golf surfaced recently. And the Englishman immediately cleared the air.

Tommy Fleetwood addresses LIV Golf rumors and shares take on Brooks Koepka’s PGA return

After the departure of Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na, and Pat Perez from LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau’s renewed deal with the league started making headlines. Amidst the chaos, rumors began to swirl that Tommy Fleetwood was LIV’s next target.

Reflecting on the matter, Fleetwood said, “Yeah, they haven’t sniffed around me in this postseason. Yeah, I don’t know,” he said.

He further added, “We don’t really talk about it that much. I haven’t heard of that. I think you definitely see changes, and I think some very good golfers have gone over to LIV and have chosen to go to LIV. It’s probably going to cost a lot of money, right, to get some big-name players.”

Alongside this, he has also shared his take on the return of Koepka to the PGA Tour. Fleetwood believes that there isn’t one single reason why American players are returning to or prioritizing the PGA Tour. Instead, it comes down to individual goals and ambitions. Showing his support towards Koepka’s decision, he added how, for some players, the PGA Tour still represents where their biggest dreams live. He confirmed that he shares that ambition.