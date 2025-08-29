Tommy Fleetwood & Rory McIlroy Show PGA Tour Isn’t Their Only Priority With Latest Commitments

“What does life look like now that the season has come to an end?” For Rory, who picked up three wins this year, and Fleetwood, who finally claimed his first PGA Tour victory in 2025, the answer is clear: while the official season may be wrapping up for others, it’s far from over for them. With more events ahead, both hinted that their journey continues, proving the end of the season doesn’t mean their momentum has stopped.

When asked recently about life after the season’s end, Tommy Fleetwood explained on the Pat McAfee Show that, unlike some players, his year is far from over. “For me, I play the tour in Europe as well, so I’ve probably still got five or six events left until December,” he said, echoing the sentiments of his European teammate. The DP World Tour schedule kicks off in early September with the Amgen Irish Open on September 4, followed by three more events leading into the Ryder Cup. Fleetwood is also set to compete in the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th in 2024.

Talking about his season, McIlroy said, “Yeah, the season is not over for me. I’ve still got a lot of golf coming up.” The Ryder Cup standings leader has already committed to three events in September, including the Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup. Considering that, he refused, saying, “I refuse to call this the end of the season.” The Northern Irishman has also achieved outstanding success through his participation in the European tour. Apart from the 29 wins on the PGA Tour, he has 19 victories on the DP World Tour. In fact, he has been leading the year-long race to Dubai for the past three years.

The Amgen Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship are flagship DP World Tour events, rich in history and prestige, making them far more than post-season fillers. Fleetwood’s iconic “Moliwood” partnership with Francesco Molinari in 2018, where they went 4-0, cemented his Ryder Cup legacy and highlighted his ability to deliver on Europe’s biggest stage. That history underscores why events like the Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship are more than routine stops — they serve as crucial preparation for the Ryder Cup, where both Fleetwood and McIlroy are expected to play central roles, sharpening their form and leadership for Team Europe.

In this context, it’s not just Fleetwood and McIlroy keeping busy. Other European players have also confirmed their schedules after the PGA Tour. Rasmus Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, and many others have committed to the upcoming two events.

Likewise, across the Atlantic, PGA Tour professionals are also extending their schedules, showing that the season is far from over. For the Americans, these events double as an opportunity to regroup and address the mistakes that cost them in past Ryder Cups.

PGA Tour player active in the off-season

For the European team players, participation on the DP World Tour has been consistent after the FedEx Cup playoffs. However, last season, after the American team lost in the Ryder Cup, critics pointed out that one of the mistakes was less participation. Before the Ryder Cup, the American 12-man squad took a long 6-week break, aiming to rest, but the result fell off their corner. But, for this season, the players have committed to fall participation before the Ryder Cup. Notably, for this season, the captain, Keegan Bradley, also pointed out that the “Procore Championship is an ideal setting to bring the team together.” And so did the team.

At first, Scottie Scheffler shared about his schedule, saying, “Play Napa and then we’ll be in New York.” This is the first time Scheffler will be participating in the event. Since joining the tour, Scheffler has never taken part in the fall season events. But for this season, the team has taken the lesson and worked on it. After him, Justin Thomas has also joined the players’ list for the 2025 tournament. Similar to Scheffler, JT has not been active with the fall season events. Notably, in the past decade, he has only participated once at the Zozo Championship in 2024.

Further, the list includes other names, including 2021 and 2022 winner Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Zach Johnson, Min Woo Lee, and Akshay Bhatia, who have also committed to the event. So with top names coming into action even after the official end of the season, it is not the end of the golf season. What do you think about it? Share with us in the comments below.