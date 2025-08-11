Tommy Fleetwood’s Words on Justin Rose Lay Bare the Unseen Side of Golf Competition

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship came to a dramatic close, and all eyes were fixed on Justin Rose’s clutch playoff victory against J.J. Spaun. Fans were treated to a nail-biting playoff in the end, and Rose’s win showcased a masterclass in resilience through all four days. While the golfing world was in awe and admiration, Tommy Fleetwood also expressed his admiration for Justin Rose, showcasing camaraderie that played out just beyond the scorecards.

Justin Rose’s win on Sunday made him the oldest European to win on the PGA Tour in recent times. The win came in a dramatic fashion with Rose carding six birdies in the final eight holes. While that almost put Rose’s scorecard in the flawless category despite a bogey on the 12th hole, he ended up going into a playoff with the 2025 U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun. But after three playoff holes, Rose claimed his first victory since 2023. Fleetwood, who was eyeing his maiden title on the PGA Tour, finished one shot behind the leaders in a heartbreaking finish. But despite his loss, Tommy Fleetwood couldn’t help but show appreciation for fellow Englishman Justin Rose.

In a post-round press conference, Fleetwood was asked, “You talked about growing up looking up to Justin. Can you talk about that finish for him and how impressive it was and what he’s doing at age 45 that he keeps going?” His response offered a rare glimpse into the unseen emotional bonds that fuel elite competition. “Yeah, he’s great, isn’t he. I love his dedication. I really do. I’ve always loved how he’s gone about the game. I’m an admirer of his career. I just happen to be very close to him, so I’m lucky that I get to spend a lot of time with him,” Fleetwood responded. Not just are the two fellow players on the tour, but they also share a deep friendship off the course.

“Yeah, at 45 he’s not slowing down at all. He’s cracking on. He’s still very fit, very healthy, very motivated. I think, yeah, he’s a great person in golf to look up to,” Fleetwood said. His words show the genuine respect built over years of friendship and competition. Fleetwood’s praise for Justin Rose highlights the support and admiration players share, even when the stakes are high. It’s easy to agree, especially as Rose returns to the winner’s circle after two years.

Justin Rose returns to the winner’s circle

Justin Rose’s win, after battling 72 holes and three playoff holes, was nothing short of remarkable. “That was an amazing last 90 minutes. I never stopped believing,” Rose said post his win in Memphis. And he knows he put on quite a show on Sunday, as he believes he belongs among the elite, even at 45 years of age. “When I bring my best I know I’m good enough to play against the best players in the world. This is going to be a fun one for us to celebrate,” Rose reflected and expressed his sentiment with pure joy. And the moment came after a long wait indeed.

His last victory was at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But he has come close several times since then. Just earlier this year, at the 2025 Masters, Rose had a heartbreaking loss to Rory McIlroy. Justin Rose lost on the first playoff hole to the Northern Irishman, which would otherwise have earned him his second major victory in his career. Last year, too, Rose finished two shots behind the 2024 Open Champion, Xander Schauffele, at Royal Troon. But with the victory on Sunday in Memphis, Rose has now added 26 titles to his name, with the FedEx St.Jude’s being his 12th PGA Tour title since 2004.