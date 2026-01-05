Tommy Fleetwood Shares Simple Drill That Will Help You Make More Putts

Essentials Inside The Story A very simple putting trick helped Tommy Fleetwood achieve remarkable success in 2025 as he won his maiden PGA Tour event.

He also maintained remarkable consistency, securing 15 top-25 finishes out of 19 cuts made.

Tommy Fleetwood shares his views on the newer, "flashy" methods in the sport.

Tommy Fleetwood had a spectacular 2025 as he won his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship and also secured the FedExCup. Notably, much of the 34-year-old’s success was owing to his world class putting ability. And in what is a welcome move for budding golfers, Fleetwood made sure his secrets weren’t kept behind closed doors. In a resurfaced video, the English golfer can be heard talking about what made his putting great.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In most cases, golfers struggle with their putting. Trying to find a balance between power and precision, most players seem to only master only one. However, that has not been the case with Fleetwood. As such, fans have always wondered if he did something out of the box to achieve such mastery. However, as it turned out, the secret to the Englishman’s success is a very simple trick. “Two pegs set up at different points of the stroke to help with path,” said Fleetwood. Well, that’s it! Apparently, one can achieve a pinpoint putt following this step. And of course, years of focused training.

However, things weren’t always smooth for Fleetwood. Struggling with his swings, Fleetwood decided to fine-tune his gears in mid-2025. Playing in the Travelers Championship, he continued with the same driver model. But his gears underwent some significant changes as he switched his shafts to Fujikura’s Ventus TR Blue 6X. Notably, he also incorporated the shaft in his latest mini driver, TaylorMade 13.5 degree r7 Quad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PGA, Golf Herren TOUR Championship – Final Round Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Tommy Fleetwood holds the FedExCup Trophy on the 18th green after winning the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Atlanta Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250824_bdd_ad1_082

Using the combination at the East Lake, the Englishman achieved a rank of 4th on the driving accuracy list. As a result, he achieved tremendous success in 2025. As mentioned previously, he won his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship on August 24, 2025, which helped him secure the FedEx Cup title. Additionally, he also won the DP World India Championship in October 2025 in front of his little son, Franklin.

Moreover, the last season saw him maintain remarkable consistency throughout with numerous top-5 finishes. Fleetwood, who is currently ranked third under OWGR, ended the year with a total of 15 top-25 finishes out of 19 cuts made on the PGA Tour. Amid this success, Fleetwood reflected on the evolving nature of the sport. He shared his belief that traditional methods are way better than newer ones that have been introduced in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy Fleetwood questions flashy formats, backs tradition amid TOUR Championship changes

As the new TOUR Championship format was introduced in 2025, the whole pattern of the FedEx Cup playoffs went through significant change. While the changes were welcomed wholeheartedly by many tour pros, Tommy Fleetwood expressed a preference for traditional methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 22: Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his drive on No. 18 during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship, August 22, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 22 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250822042

Reflecting on the same, Fleetwood stated, “Yeah, it’s tough. I’m a huge fan of what — competitive golf, I think we’re all so used to it, but I’m just a fan of whatever format brings out the best player at the end of the week, from a competitive standpoint. From a competitive and merit standpoint, whatever format allows the best player to win that week, I’m all for it. I’m probably more of a traditionalist than a lot of people, but yeah, always willing to try things without it being gimmicky. And I think that’s been a struggle. It’s been a struggle over time when people have tried things and it’s not sort of kicked off.”

Emphasizing more on his ‘traditionalist’ mindset, the 34-year-old golfer also seemingly took a dig at LIV, the Saudi-backed league. He mentioned how he feels that although new things should be embraced, things must not be too flashy. He feels that golf as a sport demands patience and time and that shorter formats might make the sport lose its true essence.