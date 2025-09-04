Tommy Fleetwood Unveils Strategy To Take Down Scottie Scheffler and Co. As Ryder Cup Countdown Begins

What really separates Ryder Cup veterans from nervous rookies when the pressure’s crushing and 20,000 hostile fans are screaming? It’s not just talent – it’s knowing that every single shot can make or break your team’s dreams. Experience teaches you this harsh reality. Meanwhile, preparation becomes your lifeline when facing crowds that want nothing more than to watch you crumble on foreign soil. Tommy Fleetwood is well aware of this reality.

The Englishman who won his first PGA Tour title recently opened up about his strategic approach for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. His analysis reveals the meticulous planning required to succeed at golf’s most intimidating venue. Fleetwood doesn’t mince words about the challenge ahead. “Bethpage Black, it’s one of the toughest courses that will play for so many reasons,” he told Grant Horvat. His strategy centers on precision over power.

“First of all, it’s trying to hit the fair, it’s having a shot that’s going to hit the fairway, right?” Fleetwood emphasized. This approach reflects his understanding of Bethpage’s punishing, rough, and narrow landing areas. However, accuracy off the tee represents just the beginning. “You need like real precision with your iron shots cuz I’ve had some quick puts today,” he noted. Furthermore, course knowledge will a crucial role in his preparation to beat the American squad.

The world No. 6 golfer breaks down each hole systematically. “Holes have shaped differently ways, greens have sloped differently. So, you need like different start lines, different shapes, different shots,” he analyzed. This detailed approach demonstrates why Fleetwood compiled a perfect 4-0-0 foursomes record across three Ryder Cups. Most importantly, Fleetwood recognizes Bethpage’s comprehensive test. “There’s certain golf courses around the world that need every facet of the game, right?” he stated. This realization drives his meticulous preparation philosophy.

“Playing golf courses like this really drives you to like be a master of your craft and like really work on every aspect,” Fleetwood continued. His commitment to continuous improvement recently extended beyond his right-handed game, as Fleetwood admitted needing lessons for his left-handed challenge, showcasing the championship mentality required for Ryder Cup success.

Tommy Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup legacy: Rome’s winning moment fuels 2025 confidence

Fleetwood’s Ryder Cup passion runs deep. “I feel so lucky to have played three. Like once you’ve played I remember my first one in Paris, it was such a goal to make it,” he reflected. That Paris debut in 2018 launched his legendary “Moliwood” partnership with Francesco Molinari. Their perfect and historic 4-0 fourball record remains unprecedented for European rookies. Subsequently, Fleetwood’s individual record stands at an impressive 7-3-2 across three appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Rome 2023 delivered its most memorable moment. “I guess the 16th in Rome in the singles when like I was the one that was lucky to have had the winning moment of the Ryder Cup,” Fleetwood recalled. The significance extends beyond the victory itself. “I hit probably one of my most memorable shots ever like no matter what I do,” he added. This confidence-building experience shapes his approach for 2025.

Fleetwood previously struggled to answer questions about his best shot. “I can never think of one. Like I never like I think about it and then I’m like, ‘Oh, well that’s a good answer now.’ Like I can say that one,” he laughed. Now armed with his Tour Championship breakthrough and Rome heroics, Fleetwood enters Bethpage Black with renewed belief. His strategic mindset, combined with proven Ryder Cup experience, positions him perfectly for another European campaign on American soil.