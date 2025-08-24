Tommy Fleetwood vs Keegan Bradley: Who’s the Richer Golfer in 2025? Career Earnings and Endorsements Explored

At the heart of conversations this season have been Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley. Two golfers at the highest level are commanding their own storylines as the PGA Tour season comes to an end. Whether it’s Bradley’s Ryder Cup dilemma or Fleetwood hunting his maiden Tour title, the players continue to prove their worth on and off the course. And it’s not just titles or trophies that get to decide that narrative, but also their massive fortunes. From lucrative event payouts to powerhouse brand endorsements, both players have made their mark in the financial realm.

Just midway through 2025, Keegan Bradley has reached $55 million in career earnings on the Tour, as per their official stats. Fleetwood’s earnings are around $33 million, showcasing his financial strength. A closer look at the figures reveals the massive financial portfolio Bradley has amassed over the span of his career.

Keegan has an estimated net worth of around $25 million. In 2024 alone, Bradley brought in $6.36 million from official PGA Tour events, and so far, his earnings have been $7.5 million. His win at the Travelers Championship played a significant role. On the other side of the equation, Tommy Fleetwood has also garnered huge riches in his career.

As of 2025, Fleetwood has earned the reputation of being the only player with more than $30 million on the PGA Tour without a victory. This season, so far, Fleetwood has made approximately $8.4 million. Fleetwood has shown tremendous success on the DP World Tour. Having won 7 titles, there, he has earned €30.27 million, placing him 4th on the circuit’s career money list. Beyond tournament earnings, Fleetwood has benefited significantly from the now-discontinued Player Impact Program, receiving $8.5 million across two entries. Although Fleetwood’s net worth is hard to pinpoint, it is estimated to be around $25-30 million, even though some sources show considerably less.

Both players have shown incredible success in the sport across different circuits. It’s no wonder, beyond the greens, these players are the faces of major brands.

Fleetwood & Bradley’s brand endorsements

Keegan Bradley’s financial success extends well beyond his tournament winnings, thanks to a strong portfolio of brand partnerships. He has collaborated with major names, including Nike’s Jordan Brand, Srixon, Titleist, TravisMathew, Tommy Hilfiger, Flag & Anthem, Rolex, and Service Credit Union, among others. In particular, his relationship with Titleist stands out—he is equipped with Titleist woods, which, alongside Srixon irons and Cleveland Golf gear, form part of his on-course setup. These brand deals not only underscore Bradley’s marketability but also pool millions of dollars into his bank.

Tommy Fleetwood boasts a strong mix of on- and off-course endorsements. Since 2020, he has been a TaylorMade staff player, gaming its driver, woods, irons, and TP5x ball. Footwear and apparel are supported by Nike, in a deal reportedly worth around $100 million over 10 years. He also sports a TAG Heuer Connected Golf watch as a brand ambassador since 2021. Off the course, Fleetwood represents DP World and BMW in global campaigns. Speaking on his equipment choices, he said, “I couldn’t be happier to join Team TaylorMade.”

With these, Fleetwood and Bradley only gaining more gravitas with passing time, their net worths will rise through the charts.