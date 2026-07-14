Tommy Fleetwood Wins Hearts As He Brings His Father on the Bag Ahead of the Open

Practice is in full swing at Royal Birkdale as professionals prepare for the Open Championship later this week. While it was all the same club swings and golf balls flying across practice ranges, there was something different about Tommy Fleetwood. Playing in the Heroes Classic at the Open, he had his father, Pete Fleetwood, by his side. And Pete is not there just to cheer him from the sides; he is caddying for the golfer.

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“Tommy Fleetwood brought his dad inside the ropes to caddie for him before @TheOpen,” the PGA Tour wrote in a carousel post on Instagram.

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The first image in the post features the two posing in front of the camera, while the second includes senior Fleetwood holding the bag with his back facing the camera.

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The Heroes Classic is a new showcase event at the 154th Open. It features three teams. The first ensemble comprises Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, and Paula Martin Sampedro. Padraig Harrington, Jordan Spieth, and Brendan Lawlor are in the second team. The last squad features Fleetwood playing alongside Miyu Yamashita and Bryan Habana.

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There’s still no confirmation whether he will caddie for Tommy Fleetwood throughout the fourth major of the season, or if he is there only for the practice rounds, and then the golfer’s regular caddie, Ian Finnis, will step in. But until then, the father-son duo is taking the internet by storm.

It is not the first time, though, that Pete is caddying for the English professional. On the European Challenge Tour, Pete Fleetwood has caddied for his son at multiple events, including the 2011 Kazakhstan Open. To make the moment even more special, the Kazakhstan Open was Tommy Fleetwood’s debut Challenge Tour victory. It helped him secure his European Tour card. The European Tour later described Pete Fleetwood as the “Proudest Dad in the World.”

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The Open Championship is more special for the father-son duo. The 2025 TOUR Championship winner grew up in Southport. It is just miles away from Royal Birkdale. Therefore, it is his de facto home championship.

“(Birkdale is) where my love for The Open started,” Tommy Fleetwood told Golf.com in a recent interview. “It’s probably my biggest dream in the game is to win that tournament.”

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It’s not just him; fans are also hoping to see the English professional win the breakthrough major that he has waited for so long. He has played the Open every year since 2014, except the COVID-19-impacted 2020 edition. Across these appearances, his best finish came at Royal Portrush in 2019, when he finished nine-under par. But unfortunately, he was still six strokes behind the winner Shane Lowry. Since then, he has managed two more top 10s.

Whether having his father on his bag, even if only for the Heroes Classic, would help him win the event is a different matter. But for now, they are certainly winning the hearts of the fans.

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Golf fans show support for Tommy Fleetwood and Pete Fleetwood’s partnership

One fan summed up the mood by wishing Fleetwood the best. “Pulling for Tommy and hoping for a win! Play well,” the fan wrote. His flowing hair, distinctive swing, and exceptional performances have made him one of golf’s most recognizable players. However, it is his journey as a perennial contender that has made him one of the most relatable.

Some fans focused on the test ahead. “Lets go Tommy,” one fan said, while another wrote, “This is his major. If he can beat Tom Kim.” One of the comments praises the Scottish Open winner, Tom Kim. Although Kim lost half of his paycheck to taxes and caddie fees, it was his fourth PGA Tour title. Thus, Kim would be filled with confidence playing in the Open Championship.

However, Tommy Fleetwood is also brimming with self-belief. While he faced three back-to-back missed cuts when he started playing in the Open, he has become one of the most consistent performers over the years. And with this edition being hosted at Royal Birkdale, he will be trying even harder to get past the close finishes and win it this time.

But it wasn’t the English professional alone who received praise; Pete Fleetwood did, too. One supporter said, “Yessss Pete!!! 💙” and the other wrote, “Well done Pete.” These comments echo the sentiments of the professional golfer’s early days. His father used to caddie more frequently for him back then. However, his journey has come full circle now, as his father is back on the bag on the course that ignited his love of golf.

The overwhelming fan response showed that the story resonated far beyond a routine practice-round appearance. Many celebrated the father-son bond as much as Tommy Fleetwood’s preparations for The Open.