Tommy Fleetwood WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Augusta National Explored

Augusta National isn’t just for the biggest hitters. The golfers who win here are usually the ones who control their distances, shape their shots, and bring clubs that fit the course’s unique challenges. Tommy Fleetwood has built his 2026 setup with this in mind. Now tied for fourth at five-under after 36 holes, the reigning Tour champion is using one of the most carefully chosen club sets in the tournament.

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Fleetwood’s setup begins with a choice most players wouldn’t make. He doesn’t carry a standard 3-wood. Instead, he uses a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini-driver at 13.5 degrees, along with a TaylorMade Qi4D LS driver at 10.5 degrees and a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X shaft.

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Fleetwood switched to the Qi4D LS at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier in 2026, choosing it for its lower spin than the Qi10 and Qi35 models he used before. After two rounds at Augusta, he’s hitting 79 percent of fairways and ranks in the top 10 in the field.

Tommy Fleetwood’s driver, woods, and Augusta gap plan: The long game breakdown

Fleetwood’s wood selection is intentional. The TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood at 18 degrees covers 250 yards. More importantly, the TaylorMade Qi4D 9-wood at 24 degrees, which Fleetwood has called the key club for the week, fills the 230-yard gap with a high, controlled shot.

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“It’s a perfect 9-wood golf course,” Fleetwood said ahead of the tournament.

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“The biggest thing is the 9-wood for me. If I can put myself in position on the par-5s or the long par-3 fourth, for me, I can’t really hit that high 4-iron, so 9-wood helps me a lot.”

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Imago Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tommy Fleetwood ENG on the 18th during the first playoff hole after the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 09/11/2025 Picture: Fran Caffrey Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

Fleetwood’s choice is based on Augusta’s demands. At Augusta, 72 percent of approach shots are from beyond 150 yards, higher than the PGA Tour average. Shots from 225 to 250 yards are also much more common. TaylorMade designed the 9-wood to address this specific range. The TaylorMade GAPR Lo 4-iron covers the remaining distance, ensuring Fleetwood is prepared for the long par-3s and par-5s where Augusta is most challenging.

Fleetwood applies the same reasoning to his tee shots. He outlined his approach before the tournament.

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“I know Augusta is probably associated with being fairly forgiving off the tee, so you think you can whale around the driver a little bit. But I don’t necessarily think that’s always the play for me. There are holes that set up really well where I can draw it with the mini-driver if I’m feeling less comfortable with the driver.”

Before the tournament, a former PGA Tour player said Fleetwood’s driving distance, which has averaged less than 300 yards this season, made Augusta an unlikely place for his first major win. The clubs he chose directly respond to that criticism.

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Fleetwood’s focus on precision continues with his iron and short-game setup.

Tommy Fleetwood’s irons, wedges, and putter: The full TaylorMade short game setup at Augusta

For his irons (5-PW), Fleetwood relies on TaylorMade P7TW blades, a model co-designed with Tiger Woods that offers the precise trajectory and turf interaction he needs. The club’s longer blade lengths and traditional lofts are a perfect match for his ball-striking style, which has translated to a top-30 ranking in strokes gained on approach this season.

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Fleetwood rounds out his short game with three wedges: a TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 at 52 degrees and two MG5s at 56 and 60 degrees, all featuring True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. Once a Titleist Vokey user, he now plays a complete TaylorMade setup.

For putting, Fleetwood uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour Black mallet, which he switched to in 2025 after years with blade putters. The change helped fix a recurring heel-side miss, and he’s stuck with it ever since. His strokes gained putting is +0.4 through two rounds, steady, though not his strongest area yet.

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The TaylorMade TP5x Pix ball, with a five-layer construction, ties the whole setup together. When Fleetwood joined the TaylorMade stable in 2021, he switched to it. He gained higher launch in the long irons, complementing the distance-gapping philosophy his bag has always featured.

As the weekend begins, Fleetwood comes to Augusta with more momentum than ever before in his Masters career. Rory McIlroy is ahead by six shots, so the challenge is clear. Fleetwood’s carefully constructed bag gives him a logical strategy to attack the course, but whether it’s enough to close a six-shot gap remains the weekend’s biggest question.