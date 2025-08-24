Tommy Fleetwood WITB August 2025: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Bag at TOUR Championship Explored

After 44 top-10 finishes, Tommy Fleetwood is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory. The golfer who has earned more than $30 million from the PGA Tour on-course payout this year was close to the title multiple times but still faced trouble clinching it. However, in August, particularly, his performance has been consistently close. First T3 at the St. Jude Championship and then T4 at the BMW Championship. Now, with the final round to follow at the TOUR Championship, the golfer is leading. It is interesting to see how he has been dominating with his consistency, but what has been the core aspect behind his performance?

Well, his mindset has been the key, but to deliver what he aims for, he has handpicked his course arsenal. With some new changes in 2025, let’s take a look at what the golfer carries to his tee.

Tommy Fleetwood’s long shot preferences

At the top of his bag, Fleetwood carries the TaylorMade Qi35 Driver 10° with Fujikura Ventus Red 6X shaft. It is one of the most preferred drivers among professionals, including Collin Morikawa and Nelly Korda. For the English professional, there is a slight change in their driver compared to 2024. He has added the Fujikura Ventus Red shaft this year. The result of the change can be seen with his 299.4 yards average driving distance and 65% accuracy in 2025. The $629 driver offers exceptional stability and forgiveness to cover the maximum distance from the tee.

After his primary driver, the golfer carries his TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver with a 13.5° loft and Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 6X shaft. Being a great alternative to a 3-wood, offering launch control and forgiveness, the mini driver has been in Fleetwood’s bag for several years. Coming at $449, it is a great option for long par-5 holes where distance coverage with accuracy is the priority.

Along with the two drivers, the TaylorMade Qi35 10° loft is another core club for the golfer. Earlier, he used to carry a 9 wood, but now he has moved to an advanced and more versatile club. Coming at $349, the fairway wood helps with distance and forgiveness with low spin. Further, as he comes closer to the greens, he shifts from the bulky clubs to sleek and more precision-focused clubs. For the irons, he uses the TaylorMade P7TW irons, which were designed and crafted in collaboration with Tiger Woods. The $200 iron is an ideal option for players looking for forgiveness and workability.

After the strong choices for his tees and fairway, the World No.10 brings out his spin-oriented wedges and the putter.

Fleetwood’s picks for the finals shots

Being known as a high-spin player, Fleetwood carries only two wedges in his bag. He carries the TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 High-Toe wedge (52°) and Titleist Vokey Design Wedgeworks Proto Lob 60° wedge. Coming at $179 each, the wedges play a crucial role in setting the ball on the green for the final putt. The grooves and enhanced design of the wedges help in hitting precision shots irrespective of the lie.

At last, to make all the effort count, he brings out the TaylorMade TP Soto Truss TF Proto putter, paired with the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball. Well, the putter is not available for purchase, but the ball that offers an ideal balance of distance and spin can be bought at $55.

With the diverse range of clubs, Tommy Fleetwood has managed to rely on his strength and add a variety of clubs where he struggles. But the great combination of handpicked clubs the results are coming in his favor. Can he win his first in 2025?