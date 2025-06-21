Tommy Fleetwood WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Travelers Championship Explored

The curious case of Tommy Fleetwood remains an enigma in the golf world. His exceptional ball striking, which is precise and accurate, and also his resilience to show up without any wins, are remarkable. But it is a mystery as to why the golfer has not garnered a PGA Tour win yet. With his level of skill, the audience might also think it is a deliberate attempt to avoid glory. Even without scoring a win, Fleetwood is one of the golfers with the highest brand value. Recent reports showed that he is the first golfer to cross the $25 million mark in revenue without a win. So, how is he able to perform in such a consistent way? His exceptional ball striking is because of his meticulous choice of instruments to play with.

To tee off, hitting the farthest distance, Fleetwood uses the famous Taylormade Qi35 Driver. The combination of his ball-striking power and the driver’s ability to give an explosive distance with unmatched forgiveness makes this union a dangerous one. The club comes with the Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Red 6 X shaft, which is thin and light, making the swing swifter and lighter. It also has a strong grip, which avoids slipping from the hands. The club is given a price tag of $599.99. This club comes in variants of 10.5 and 9 degrees of loft.

Additionally, he has a second driver in his backpack, which is the TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5 degrees and 12). Being the Master of this class, he has different clubs serving different purposes. The smaller size and the compact head of the mini driver give a strong impact on the ball, which will hit a low-launching, high-distance shot. It can be used for off-the-tee shots and also to substitute fairway woods in some cases. It comes with the same shaft as the previous club, Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Red 6 X shaft. It comes with a price tag of $699.99.

Moving on, for his approach shots, he uses two fairway woods, a TaylorMade Qi35 (18 degrees) 5 wood, and a TaylorMade Qi10 (24 degrees) 9-wood. The 5 wood is perfect for hitting approach shots with a mid-launch, flying to a distance of 240-260+ yards. The latter Qi 10 comes with a slightly more compact head providing more shot shaping, and is best used for long par-3 tee shots. They both come with the Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX shaft, which gives stability and more feedback. They are priced at $349.99 and $450, respectively.

Now, let’s take a look at what he uses for his iron magic. He uses two primary irons: TaylorMade P770 (3) and TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW). The Taylormade P770 3-iron has a milled clubface with FLTD CG technology specially designed for high launch and great distance. The P7TW irons have low forgiveness and high workability to cover medium distances. These clubs are made with a Project X 6.5 Shaft, especially designed for those with high swing speeds, providing less shaft deflection. You get all these benefits for the price of $1399.9 and $1999.9, respectively. But besides his strong swings, Fleetwood is also known for his short game.

Fleetwood’s Wedges and Putters

He is well known for his skilled Bump and Run shots and his Chip-in shots. The video above shows his level of accuracy for chip-in shots. For these shots, he carries three wedges along with him: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52-09), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-12D), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60). The first Hi-Toe 52 is a gap wedge that has a wider toe and full face grooves, resulting in better spin and forgiveness.

Moreover, the Vokey Design SM10 56- 12D is his sand wedge provides heel, toe, and trailing edge relief, which helps him launch the ball out of obstacles to the greens. The 12° bounce gives him solid turf interaction and forgiveness through sand or soft lies. Finally, the Vokey WedgeWorks 60 is his low wedge, giving him maximum loft, spin, and control for hitting soft landing high shots onto the greens. They all come with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft, which is light, easy to control, and provides swifter swings. They come in varying prices of $179.99, $249.9-$300, and $250, respectively.

He finishes his game with the mighty Taylormade Spider Tour X putter, which has great MOI delivering stability, consistency, and forgiveness. It comes with the SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0 shaft, which is lightweight and gives more control and stability. The Spider Tour X comes at a price of $349.99. Now, for the star without which no golfer can play: the ball. Tommy uses the TP5X golf balls designed for elite players with high speed, exceptional spin, and control over the green. The ball rolls for a price of $54.99. Will Fleetwood win his first PGA Tour with this golf kit? Let us know in the comments below.