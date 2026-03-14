Tony Finau Becomes a Laughing Stock as Golf Fans Mock His Fashion Choice at TPC Sawgrass: ‘The Worst’

When Tony Finau signed up as a brand ambassador for Jordan Brand earlier this season, fans couldn’t help but think it was about time. After all, Finau had been donning their outfits for some years, so it seemed like the perfect conclusion. Two months since the announcement, however, the general sentiment has shifted, with fans not liking the fits anymore.

Finau has been wearing Jordan Brand gear all week at The PLAYERS, but his second-round look sparked an intense reaction. He sported a white Jumpman T-shirt loaded with bold embroidery, similar to the style from his Sony Open week, just in a different color palette. He paired it with pitch-black pants and a matching cap, and it was definitely not his sharpest ensemble.

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When the partnership was first announced in January, Finau was excited to be part of the Jumpman family. The first time the pro wore the brand’s outfit as an official brand ambassador was at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Given his passion for basketball and his connection to Michael Jordan, the inspiration behind Jordan Brand, we anticipated a successful partnership. After all, he had been wearing the brand’s Jordan Low 1 G since at least 2022.

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Meanwhile, this deal came after Finau split with his decade-long partner, Nike. But note to remember: Michael Jordan’s brand, which comes with the popular logo Jumpman, is part of the Nike umbrella. That means, despite the split with the sportswear giant, Finau is still involved with them, in some sense, at least.

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Known for wearing green to honor his late mother, Finau has often grabbed media attention for his sharp outfits. At the 2022 Masters, for instance, he put on a classy look for all four rounds. This included wearing a vertical-striped blue golf shirt with a simple white flat-brimmed cap and white pants in the opening round. In the second round, he wore a blue and navy striped polo with dark khaki pants.

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But when it comes to facing negative sentiments after a disappointing outfit day, he is hardly the first pro to deal with it. There have been others. Take Jason Day, for instance. If you remember right, he is almost always involved in a controversy for his outfit choices. In January at the American Express, for instance, his basic black polo with camouflage pants drew fans’ ire, calling it “hideous,” even. Augusta National took a harsher stance on him last season.

But Finau is known for his class. So, this simple slip on the second day at The Players couldn’t get past the fans.

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Fans aren’t thrilled with Tony Finau’s look at The Players.

“Tony Finau just rinsed one on #17, dressed like my grandma’s kitchen table,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another commented, “Yo, what the f—k kind shirt is Tony Finau wearing?”

Of course, his day got worse with the disaster on the 17th. In the second round, Finau made a double bogey on the infamous par-3 17th Island Green. He ended the day with a score of 75, currently hanging at T42. It was a little worse than his opening round, where he shot 3-under 69.

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Meanwhile, he is no stranger to outfit debates. At the 2019 PGA Championship, for example, he wore a flat-brim Nike hat that was split black and red, paired with a polo shirt that had one half featuring tight black-and-white stripes and the other half with widely spaced stripes. Fans weren’t thrilled back then either.

A third fan wrote on X, “Tony Finau out here dressed more like Tony Soprano.”

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For those who don’t know, Tony Soprano is a fictional character and the protagonist of the HBO crime drama television series The Sopranos. He is a member of the Italian-American Mafia. His outfit choices are rather bold, considering his profession, and you’d often see him in boldly patterned short-sleeved button-ups or knit polos, often over a tank, with gold chains. It’s similar to what Finau’s been wearing on the course lately.

“Tony Finau’s outfit today has got to be one of the worst,” writes one fan. Another chimes in with, “Jordan brand should be sued for making Tony Finau wear that today #Shriiiiiiiiink.”

Pro athletes have often faced such reactions for their outfits.

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Nelly Korda, for instance, brought out a similarly regretful outfit combo at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open. In the practice round on Tuesday, she paired an olive green collared shirt, complete with oversized outer pockets, with military-style camouflage-printed pants, aka a “combat shirt” or “tactical golf shirt.” Fans weren’t excited about it.