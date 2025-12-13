Tony Finau Breaks Silence on Walking Away from YouTube Amid Bryson DeChambeau’s Success

Essentials Inside The Story This articles delves into why Tony Finau has not been able to maintain his YouTube page consistently. It also sheds light on his scratchy form and the possibility of him missing all four Majors in 2026.

With 2.54 million subscribers, Bryson DeChambeau has become a YouTube golf star. His channel gets tons of views because he makes golf seem fun and easy to understand. Now, more tour pros are creating YouTube content alongside influencers, but not everyone’s built for the game. Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau tried following that path, but stepped back, and recently opened up about why he’s stayed away.

During an episode of Tour Tuesday with LPGA stars Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, Finau opened up about his YouTube hesitation. When Lydia asked, “Have you done much YouTube stuff?,” Finau kept it real about his brief experiment. “I have. We did it as a family page for a couple of tournaments. And that was cool. But it was a lot of work. So we were like let’s revisit this another time.” The reality check came quickly: what sounded like a fun family endeavor evolved into a demanding commitment that didn’t fit his lifestyle.

The 36-year-old hasn’t completely avoided YouTube, though. “Yeah, some guys have asked me to do some of their stuff. I played a match with Grant Horvat.” Lydia jumped in with a grin, “Oh, yes. Oh, didn’t you like beating him quite bad?” Finau laughed it off, acknowledging, “Yeah. Well, he’s at quite a disadvantage. With same tees. Five shot.”

The real revelation came when Tony Finau talked about the pressure. “It’s fun. It’s a different type of pressure, though. It’s not like normal golf. It’s a little bit more intensified. But it’s good for you.” Lydia nailed exactly what he meant: “You know, like you’re the center of attention at that moment.” Finau agreed, “Yeah, 100%.” That pressure isn’t just about trophies or leaderboards. It’s about being aware that every swing, every emotion, and every moment is being recorded and will be looked at.

Notably, Finau’s YouTube handle featured candid family moments like Halloween dances, stories of his roots and golf related content.

The conversation naturally expanded into the event’s LPGA vs. PGA format. “Well, that’s the cool thing about this tournament, isn’t it?” Finau and Lydia agreed on, “Yeah.”

Well, circling back, it’s interesting to talk about Tony Finau and DeChambeau because their trajectories are so different. DeChambeau’s success on YouTube shows how golf programming has changed since the days of traditional coverage. His channel is more on long-form challenges and creative formats than teaching, and the “Break 50” series is what gets most of its views. According to statistics from third-party analytics sites, DeChambeau’s YouTube channel makes between $8,000 and $39,000 a month, which adds up to about $100,000 to $130,000 a year from ads alone. The exact earnings are not publicly disclosed.

The contrast between the two golfers extends beyond YouTube. DeChambeau also tied for second place at the 2025 PGA Championship, and Finau tied for 19th. Notably, Finau is finding it hard to get back on the course again.

Tony Finau faces the reality of missing all four 2026 majors

Last month, on November 10, Matt Chivers posted on X, noting that Tony Finau won’t be able to play in any majors in 2026. When Finau eventually talked about it at the Grant Thornton Invitational press conference on December 11, he didn’t hold back. “I don’t think either one of us probably had the seasons we anticipated. It was a pretty rough season for me as well,” he said alongside playing partner Lilia Vu.

The math is hard. The Masters seeks players in the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking by the end of the year. Finau is 39 positions behind that threshold. The U.S. Open also has a top-60 checkpoint that is just as hard to reach. The Open Championship takes place following the U.S. Open and takes the top-50 players. So, the only thing that could still happen is the PGA Championship, which is open to players in the top 100 by May 2026.

Tony Finau’s drive to win hasn’t gone away, though. “At the end of the day, I think we’re all extreme competitors. You don’t win two major championships and accomplish some of the things I’ve accomplished without being extremely competitive.” The six-time winner of the PGA Tour understands what he can do.

Now the question is if he can go back up before the qualification windows close.