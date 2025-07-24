Tony Finau Calls for Support After 8 Players Exit PGA Tour Event Without Any Explanation

The PGA Tour season is hitting crunch time. The FedEx Playoffs are just around the corner, bringing the 3M Open at a pivotal point. Slotted right after The Open Championship, it offers players one last real chance to climb the standings. However, despite the high stakes and a multi-million-dollar purse, the field is shifting rapidly. A wave of withdrawals has raised eyebrows—and Tony Finau’s response is now stealing the spotlight.

Despite having FedEx Cup points on the line, the 3M Open has seen numerous withdrawals, 8 to be exact! Tim Widing withdrew on Friday followed by Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry withdrawing on Saturday despite having victories at the PGA Tour this season. Ryan Gerard, who just picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship, also pulled out despite his recent hot streak. Their withdrawals made way for new names like Joseph Bramlett, Dylan Wu, and Pierceson Coody to join the field. Haotong Li, fresh off a top-five finish at The Open, was another notable late addition. The lineup continued to shift with more last-minute exits from Rikuya Hoshino, Stephan Jaeger, Anders Albertson, and Alejandro Tosti. Whether it’s the tight schedule, the long trip from Royal Portrush, or playoff positioning, the changes have turned heads.

Tony Finau, however, seems pleased with how the field shaped up this year. In a pre-tournament press conference with 3M, Finau was asked how it felt to see a stronger field at the 3M Open this year. Finau’s perspective carried weight, having played in all six editions of the tournament. “Yeah, I think I’ve always said it, I think the more the guys play this golf course, play this tournament, I think more guys will continue to play it. It’s cool to see that the field has strengthened, got stronger over the years and I think that’s a trend that we’ll continue to see as guys look to play and look to play more,” Finau answered.

The six-time PGA Tour winner believes the field is a ball-striker’s golf course. Finau added, “This is a golf course I think that’s a ball-striker’s golf course. I think it really can separate the guys that hit it really nicely. There’s a lot of trouble in play on this golf course. You can hit it in the water on almost every hole and when that’s the case, I think ball-strikers kind of shine. So the more top players are here to play, I think they’ll enjoy it.” Finau’s resilience has made him perfect for the challenging course.

Rory Raises Concerns On “Too Many Events”

Top players, including Tony Finau, are making a return to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. But that doesn’t dilute the atmosphere of gruelling withdrawals the tournament has seen in the past week. That raises the question: What is causing the opt-outs? Although it isn’t quite possible to dumb down the causes to one single reason, there might be something acting as a catalyst for the opt-outs. Too many events.

Rory McIlroy, four-time major champion, has been particularly vocal regarding the PGA Tour’s crowded schedule. The 36-year-old warned both fans and players can suffer from “fatigue”, given the sheer volume of competitions. “I think 47 or 50 tournaments a year is definitely too many,” he said, pointing to the NFL’s limited season as a model for creating scarcity and sustaining viewer interest. Not only does it create mental exhaustion for the players; it also negatively affects the 3M Open. With 39 PGA Tour events and at least 42 in the DP World Tour, it’s yet another competition without any standout value.

As the dust settles from the heated reactions, eyes return to the action at TPC Twin Cities. The 3M Open has seen its share of withdrawals, but continues to act as a final pivot point for the players. With veterans like Tony Finau on the field, the stakes are high and the racks are bustling!