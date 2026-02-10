Tony Finau Lights Up TGL With Fresh Moves & Fans Can’t Get Enough

In the inaugural TGL season, Tony Finau signed a one-day contract to play for the Los Angeles Golf Club. Regular members Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were unavailable due to prior commitments. Though not part of LAGC’s core four-man roster, he substituted for Rose this season, too, on February 9. And right before teeing off, Finau stunned fans with his dance moves on the greens of SoFi Center.

The PGA Tour and TGL Golf shared the clip showing Finau walking in with style and waving to the crowd with his club. Taking the golf ball out of his pocket, he placed it carefully on the tee. Then he immediately turned toward the fans, left his club on the green, and pulled off a remarkable dougie.

Finau is well known in the golf community for breaking out his epic dance moves to celebrate big moments. He also danced when he made it to the 2018 Ryder Cup team. Then came another epic moment in 2022.

Following his second consecutive PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic that year, the golfer danced with the trophy on the Provo airport tarmac, making it one of the iconic trophy ceremonies. Only if this was the most notable Finau dancing moment from the year.

Before the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2022, Alayna shared a video on Instagram from their daughter’s birthday party in Utah. It showed her husband doing the dougie moves to music on the edge of the pool before accidentally dropping a phone in the water. He continued to dance, despite the phone being in the pool, but then he looked down, realized that it was not his phone, and quickly pulled it out of the water and ran to dry the phone.

“So I started to Dougie, and I decided to flip my wife’s phone up in the air. I actually thought it was my phone, so when it landed in the pool, I was actually still Dougie-ing, and I looked in, and I’m like, ‘Wait a sec, that isn’t even my phone; that is my wife’s. I’d better get it out of the pool,’” Finau said with a grin on his face.

On Halloween in 2024, Finau performed a “Thriller”-style dance he learned from his mother. He also taught his family this dance for a Halloween celebration. Everyone loves the Finau family’s elaborate Halloween dances.

Finau also showed off his stunning dance moves at his TGL debut, garnering a lot of attention. Now, as the 2026 TGL dance goes viral, fans could not keep calm watching Finau’s classic Dougie on the course.

Golf fans lose it over Tony Finau’s viral course-side dance

One fan candidly added how they feel Finau adds a sparkle to the PGA Tour. They stated, “This is why we love @tonyfinaugolf. He’s just Tony. Relatable and cool. He makes the PGA a better place, and I appreciate all he does for the game.”

Another fan praised the energy and showmanship he brought to the match-play. The fan commented, “Love the energy 🔥 “ Echoing the same emotions, another fan added, “Such a dude 🔥🔥🔥 “

Referring to his fun-loving attitude, another netizen mentioned, “Of course he can he’s got 10+ kids”. While this was a clear exaggeration from the Instagram user, Finau is bringing up six young children with his wife, Alayna Finau. They are proudly parenting Jraice, Leilene (“Neenee”), Tony (“ToneTone”), Sage, Sienna-Vee, and Layton Reign.

Voicing a different opinion, one fan referred to his upsetting performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut after carding 3-over. The comment read, “Bro does terribly in the Phoenix Open, so he decided to do this.”

From simulator rehearsals to center stage, Finau indeed knows how to turn a tee shot into pure entertainment.