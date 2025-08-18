Tony Finau’s Wife Reveals the Reality of ‘Families’ On PGA Tour

For golf fans, the PGA Tour is all about the spectacle of drama and intense competition. But behind every triumphant swing and hard-fought par lies a personal life. Families are the backbone of players, often traveling together, navigating the unique demands of life on tour. While the spotlight shines brightest on the players, fans rarely see what families do on the road. Alayna Finau, the wife of six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, has now offered a refreshing perspective.

As gruelling as the Tour might look to outsiders, it often provides built-in support and fun for families, giving them a blend of challenge and joy. From on-site daycare or children’s program, to initiatives by the PGA TOUR Wives Association—such as charity work, raising funds for emergencies like floods or hurricanes— there are countless avenues for families to stay connected and engaged with each other. The Tour more often than not becomes a moving community of shared laughter, milestones, and memories.

Reflecting the same, when asked about the “coolest/most fun” family to hang out with on tour in a Q/A session on her Instagram, Alayna Finau replied, “We don’t get to hang out with other families on tour much besides the events they have for families. All the families are amazing, though, and we love them all! Lots of people don’t know, but the majority of the golfers with families travel all together. It’s not just us.“

The events she mentioned are spaces offered for families to unwind and connect. There are hospitality suites that give players and their families a place to relax, enjoy games, and recharge. Families come together to enjoy holiday parties, birthday celebrations, pool days, and ‘family fun nights.’ Additionally, events such as the Par-3 and PNC Championship also offer a chance for the families to play alongside other professionals.

Many PGA and LPGA player create tight “travel pods” —cluster of players and their families, including spouses, kids, nannies, and sometimes even grandparents. These groups coordinate schedules, rent homes together, share meals, and support each other. For families with children of similar ages, these bonds become especially meaningful, turning tournaments into social hubs where everyone looks forward to seeing familiar faces week after week.

With all these exciting revelries available, traveling on tour becomes fun. “Not brutal at all. Fun seeing new places and playing different courses,” Finau answered when asked if travel on the PGA Tour is brutal. Even Ryan Fox, a PGA Tour player from New Zealand, recently highlighted how thoughtfully tournaments cater to children, making the experience memorable for the whole family. Tour stops double as adventures: visits to museums, historical sites, parks, and local attractions help children and parents explore the world together. And for younger kids, mini-golf setups, bounce houses, and interactive exhibits keep them entertained.

While the Finaus are not close with any other golf family on the tour, there are several others who have formed a tight-knit circle on the Tour.

Golf’s closest-knit families

Some of the closest friendships on tour have become almost legendary. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are long-time friends, having known each other since their golf days. Their wives, Meredith Scheffler and Caroline Burns, are also close, often sharing rental houses where their children play and the wives cook or order food.

Similarly, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas’s families have forged a strong relationship. The family is often seen playing together, pulling pranks on each other, and commenting on each other’s play.

Beyond these personal friendships, larger social networks also exist. The PGA Tour “playgroup” which includes players like Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas, along with their spouses, is famous for group activities, shared vacation spots in the off-season, and family-friendly events posted on social media. During major tournaments such as the Masters or The Open, they often rent homes together. This sense of community not only reduces stress but also makes the tour a more enjoyable and fulfilling experience for everyone involved.