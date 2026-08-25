‘Too Hard on Myself’: Justin Thomas Shares Honest Confession After Missing on $40M TOUR Championship

Justin Thomas’ 2026 season is over, and he made sure his fans heard it directly from him. The two-time major winner posted a long statement on X on August 25. He talked about his early exit from the FedExCup Playoffs and looked back on a season that started nine months after back surgery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Well, my season ended a week sooner than I would’ve liked… I’m always one that doesn’t give myself much grace and am too hard on myself,” he wrote, opening with the same self-criticism that has followed him through a comeback year. He didn’t stay in that place for long. “While this year doesn’t feel much different, a part of me (albeit a small part) is proud of comfortably making it the @BMWchamps,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Thomas’ season came down to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. Thomas made it through the top 50 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first playoff event, without much trouble. His spot in the BMW Championship was safe. But after the BMW, getting into the top 30 for the Tour Championship became a much bigger challenge.

It was the second event of the playoffs and his last chance to reach the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings move on to East Lake. The event has a $40 million purse, with $10 million going to the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas started the week at No. 44 in the standings. He needed around a solo seventh-place finish or better to move into the top 30. He opened with a 3-under 67, making five birdies and two bogeys. That kept his chances alive. It marked the first time since 2024 that his season ended before East Lake.

Thomas also gave fans a window into how close the season came to delivering more. “Most of the season felt like I was one round or stretch of holes away from holding a trophy come Sunday,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not an exaggeration. His first real shot at a trophy came once he was back in the field. At the PGA Championship in May, he shot a final-round 65 to finish tied for fourth. He also had a top-10 finish at the Players Championship. Two strong chances, but no wins. That is exactly the pattern he was talking about.

He turned next to his health, the storyline that shaped everything else. “It’s wild to think I’m a little over 9 months removed from my microdiscectomy surgery, and was very pleased with how everything in my body felt this season. A lot of hours and trust in my team to help me every step of the way. Massive thanks to them!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger part of the story is how his season started. Justin Thomas had the procedure in November 2025. The surgery kept him out for the rest of the year and pushed his 2026 debut to March instead of the usual January start. He returned at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but missed the cut after shooting 79-79. It was a tough start for the two-time major winner.

He started the year struggling to make cuts, but settled in as the season progressed and played the rest of it without hurting his back again. That is a strong sign that his recovery went well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas closed the post looking ahead rather than back: “I’m one day removed from my ‘season’ being done and I’m already itching to get back. I’m ready to get back to the quality golf I know I’m capable of and winning tournaments. I’m extremely appreciative of my fans for all their support. Bigger and better things ahead!”

That optimism has a good reason behind it. Thomas’ last PGA Tour win came at the 2025 RBC Heritage, ending a winless run that started in 2022. It showed that he can still win when his game is at its best.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gets a real offseason now, not a rehab clock, and that’s the difference heading into 2027. Look at what he was doing hurt, or fresh off surgery, or still finding his swing again: two back at the American Express, in the hunt at the PGA, top 10 at the Players. That’s not a guy searching for his game. That’s a guy who lost three months and two majors and still kept showing up on Sundays. Give him a full winter to train instead of heal, and those close calls start turning into trophies.