‘Took a Toll on Jena’: Brooks Koepka Details How Miscarriage Pain Impacted His Personal Life

Brooks Koepka‘s family issue dates back to October 2025. At the time, Jena Sims shared that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks. As difficult as the time was, they are now healing and rediscovering their love for things they like. However, it wasn’t an easy journey by any means.

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“We had a lot of family issues go on last year. It was noted, and that took a toll on me. It definitely took a toll on Jena,” the 36-year-old told the media. “At home, it’s in a much better place. It’s easier to come out to work when everything at home lines up. Last year was just difficult personally with what was going on off the golf course, nothing to do on it.”

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Koepka is falling in love with golf again. At Myrtle Beach last week, he said that he has found his happiness, his love for the game. He rightfully noted: “If they’re happy off the golf course, they’re going to play well on the golf course.”

Koepka left LIV at the end of 2025, saying that he needed to be closer to his family. He returned to the PGA Tour in January 2026 through the Returning Member Program, agreeing to a $5 million charity donation, forfeiting five years of player equity, and accepting ineligibility for the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus program. The early weeks were rocky. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open.

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However, at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 5x major winner said, “I think I’ve fallen back in love with the game. Watching my son play a little bit and wanting him to watch me play well, I realise how much this game has given me.”

He backed it up with results. A T9 at the Cognizant Classic, a T13 at The PLAYERS Championship, a T12 at the Masters, and a T7 at Myrtle Beach, where he shot a 64 on moving day. “That’s the most excited I’ve been playing golf in a long, long time.”

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Even Sims is healing. As recently as February 2026, she was openly talking about her journey, telling followers during an Instagram Q&A that she was focused on their son Crew. They welcomed their first child in 2023. He was a premature baby and spent 20 days in NICU.

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Now that Koepka plays on the PGA Tour, Jena Sims has been present for much of his 2026 season so far. She attended The PLAYERS Championship in March and the Masters in April and walked the pro-am at the WM Phoenix Open in February with son Crew.

Things are surely lining up at home for Brooks Koepka, but his struggles on the course with putter and putting continue.

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‘The putter is absolutely horrendous’: Brooks Koepka’s ball-striking means nothing without it

Koepka carded 1 under at Aronimink on Thursday but was not satisfied. He bogeyed his opening hole but then recovered with birdies on 12 and 14 and then played his final 13 holes in even par. For a man chasing a sixth major, that was not the plan.

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His irons have been exceptional all year. At one point during Round 1, Koepka ranked second in the field in strokes gained tee-to-green and strokes gained approach. His ball flight, spin, and strike have been consistent for months. The problem has nothing to do with any of that but rather putting.

“Putter is absolutely horrendous,” he said flatly. At that same point, he was 144th in strokes gained putting. He switched putters after the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked last in putting across the entire field.

“Every round just seems to be the worst I can shoot,” Koepka said. “Ball striking is phenomenal. That’s been the story of the year.”

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He added that he feels comfortable with the new putter, that is, TaylorMade’s Spider Tour V, in terms of feel and speed, but confidence is hard to build when the ball simply refuses to drop.