Top 3 Exercises to Build Endurance Like a Golf Pro

Walking 18 holes covers between 4 to 6 miles. Research indicates that amateur golfers experience a significant decline in performance by the 15th hole due to fatigue. Their accuracy drops. Their swings become inconsistent. Their concentration fades. Pro golfers? They’re trained to finish stronger than they start. The secret lies in how they prepare their bodies.

Tour professionals don’t just practice their swings. They build endurance through targeted exercises that keep them sharp from the first tee to the final putt. Without sufficient stamina, fatigue can lead to errors and inconsistent performance. That’s why the proper training regimen makes all the difference.

Here are three exercises that help golf pros maintain their energy and focus throughout long rounds.

Heart health and endurance intervals

Cardiovascular fitness directly impacts your ability to maintain energy over 18 holes. Instead of steady-state cardio, pros use High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to build endurance. This training method mimics the bursts of activity in golf, followed by periods of walking or rest.

How to do it: Start with a 5-minute warm-up at a light jog. Then alternate between 1 minute of running sprints and 2 minutes of walking or light jogging. Repeat this cycle 6-8 times. Finish with a 5-minute cool-down walk.

Why it works: HIIT significantly boosts cardiovascular fitness and endurance. A single 10-minute session per week, broken into 15-60 second intervals at 90-100% intensity, proves effective for golfers. During work intervals, target 70-85% of your maximum heart rate. During rest intervals, allow your heart rate to return to 60% of its maximum.

This training maximizes oxygen use. Your muscles recover quickly between swings. You retain energy over the entire round. Professional golfers like Justin Thomas and Patrick Rodgers incorporate HIIT and interval cardio into their routines. The result? Reduced perceived exertion and better late-round physical performance.

For optimal results, aim for 1-2 HIIT sessions weekly. Each session should last between 10 and 20 minutes. Combine this with regular low-intensity cardio, such as walking or steady cycling.

Medicine ball rotational throws for core endurance

Core stability forms the foundation for effective energy transfer in your golf swing. Strong core muscles—your obliques, lower back, and hips—directly support power output and swing mechanics. Many pros use rotational exercises to build the endurance needed for consistent swings throughout a round.

How to do it: Stand sideways a few feet from a wall. Hold a medicine ball (4-8 kg works best for golf-specific training). Twist with controlled force and throw the ball at the wall. Catch the rebound, reset, and repeat. Complete 10 throws per side for 3 total sets.

Why it works: This exercise targets your key rotation muscles. It builds the endurance to repeatedly swing with power. Studies show that targeted core strength programs improve drive distance by 4-10%. Professional golfers incorporate rotational strength training, alongside exercises like Russian twists and Bulgarian split squats, to maintain their performance during long rounds. Players like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Brooks Koepka include medicine ball throws in their regular training.

Core endurance directly connects to swing consistency. An 8-week core endurance program can enhance swing consistency and reduce variability among amateur golfers. This translates to better late-round performance when fatigue typically sets in.

Plank variations for full-body endurance

Planks work your entire body. They strengthen your core, shoulders, and back. These muscles help maintain proper posture during a round. Without this stability, your swing suffers as fatigue builds.

How to do it: Start in a forearm plank position. Keep your body straight from head to heels. Raise one hand toward the opposite shoulder while keeping your hips steady. Alternate hands for 20 taps, then rest, and complete 3 sets.

Why it works: Plank exercises improve spinal alignment, golf posture, and shoulder stabilization. They directly support stance, swing accuracy, and injury prevention. Start with 20-30 second holds and progress to 60-90 seconds per plank. Increase difficulty with single-leg or arm variations.

Professional golfers like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas include planks and side-plank variations in their regular routines. The exercises activate your core, glutes, and lower back. They teach your body to resist unwanted rotation. This aids swing consistency and balance throughout long rounds.

Start small, stay consistent, and watch your game transform from the first tee to the final putt.