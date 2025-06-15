Top 5 Dad Moments in PGA Tour History Explored on Father’s Day

A father is a pillar of one’s life, and for professional golfers, balancing family and career can be a delicate juggling act. Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to appreciate the special bond between golf’s finest and their mini-selves. Those tender moments on the course, the proud smiles, and the tiny golf fans cheering them on — it’s a beautiful reminder that even in the high-pressure world of golf, family comes first.

And these 5 golfers seemed to have cracked the code:-

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy will never forget hugging his daughter at Augusta

Poppy saw a different side of her father during the 2025 Masters Championship. After Rory McIlroy clinched the career Grand Slam, he dropped to his knees, sobbing, before scooping up his 4-year-old daughter Poppy for a tight hug. The heartwarming moment was captured by cameras, showing McIlroy beaming with pride as he held his daughter close, who sweetly added to the moment by giving him a flower.

AD

“She gave it to me just after I won. I think there was one more flower in it, but it disintegrated in my back pocket. But she, she gave it to me,” McIlroy said. “It feels incredible,” the PGA Tour superstar added, still basking in the glory of his win. The victory wasn’t just about him, though — it was about sharing this moment with his little girl, who has been his biggest supporter. As McIlroy put it, having a daughter like Poppy is “an amazing addition to life.” The sweet moment between father and daughter stole the show, with the official PGA Tour Instagram account captioning the photo “Rory and Poppy McIlroy ❤. How sweet it is.”

Justin Thomas’s daughter was all the luck he needed

Molly Grace was all the grace Justin Thomas needed to win the RBC Heritage, it seems! The 31-year-old golfer sank a 21-foot birdie putt to take home his first career win as a father, and his newborn baby girl’s presence was surely felt. “That was as fun as I thought it would be,” Thomas said, beaming with joy. His family, including wife Jillian Wisniewski and baby Molly, cheered him on from the sidelines, providing the perfect motivation.

Thomas hadn’t won since the PGA Championship in 2022, and he admitted, “I didn’t realize how much I missed winning.” Now, with his little girl by his side, Thomas is making the most of every moment.

Scottie Scheffler can never stop being a dad

Scottie Scheffler brought his good luck charm, 1-year-old son Bennett, with him at the 2025 PGA Championship and then took home the Wanamaker Trophy. After his win, Scheffler’s emotions burst out as he spiked his hat on the green and hugged his caddie, Ted Scott. The PGA Tour pro then scooped Bennett into his arms, showing off his dad skills. “It was a real team effort this week,” Scheffler said, praising his caddie and coach. Bennett was more than just a spectator, learning to stand and walk on the golf course, earning him the title of breakout star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Scheffler (@scottie.scheffler) Expand Post

Mike Solarte shared a heartwarming moment of Bennett’s first steps, saying, “Mom’s reaction is so pure. Just adorable.” As Scheffler signed his card, he gave Bennett his hat and scorecard holder to keep him occupied, showcasing excellent parenting instincts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Keegan Bradley’s son is the cutest disruption

Getting disrupted mid-round can really anger any golfer, but when the disruption is a cute little ball of energy like Keegan Bradley’s son, it’s hard to resist a smile. The mini golf fan dashed under the ropes to give his dad a mid-round hug at Quail Hollow, completely unaware of the unwritten rules that adults follow. Bradley’s son didn’t see the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain; he just saw his dad and ran out to greet him. After the hug, the little one ran back to his mom to share the news about Rory McIlroy’s double bogey on the 16th hole, showing off his golf knowledge. This adorable moment showcases the joy of being carefree and young before we learn to follow all the unwritten rules.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harris English’s sweet victory moment

Harris English’s moment with his 1½-year-old daughter, Emilia, after his win at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open was truly special. As he celebrated his fifth career PGA Tour title and first win since the 2021 Travelers Championship, English shared a heartwarming moment with Emilia, basking in the joy of his success with his little one by his side. This moment was a beautiful reminder of the importance of family and the love that comes with achieving one’s goals.

English’s win was a long time coming, ending a 1,308-day drought, and sharing it with Emilia made it all the more sweet. Which one of these moments is your favorite and why? Let us know in the comment section below!