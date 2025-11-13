Top Five Exercises for Lower Body Strengthening

Do you know where any golfer’s power really comes from? It’s the legs. Yes, you need to be flexible enough to swing a 120-mph clubhead. But you also need a lower body to stabilize that speed, with a posture that holds well. When you look at modern pro golfers, there is not just swing mechanics at play, but also hours of targeted lower-body training. If you want to build a swing that holds up under pressure, this is where you start.

1. Rear foot elevated split squats

You might have heard it with a different name. Maybe Bulgarian split squats? Call it whatever, but it is one of the most brutally effective unilateral strength builders. First, elevate your back foot on a small platform while holding dumbbells at your sides. Now slowly lower your body with control, and then drive back up. You could go down for two seconds, pause, and then return.

This exercise forces each leg to do its own work. Meaning the trail and lead legs get strengthened independently. The result of this will be visible in your swing. Wyndham Clark, who is one of the strongest lower-body athletes on the PGA Tour, regularly works through this.

2. Single-leg bridge

A “sleepy” glute can kill your rotational power and can sabotage hip stability. To avoid that, the single-leg bridge comes into play. What’s great is that it is done without equipment. Just lie down on the floor, and lift one leg straight out in front of you. At the same time, through the other’s heel, raise your hips. Hold it at the top for 2 seconds before lowering yourself. You might feel that fire in your glutes.

This exercise is a go-to for Charley Hull. Her trainers, Kate Davey and Matt Belsham, built these into her activation routines. If you lose posture during the downswing, then you must try it.

3. Loaded Lateral Lunge

Now this is a movement that is criminally overlooked. A golfer’s swing heavily relies on how well they shift the pressure from the trail to the lead side. And this enhances that. To perform this, sit deeply into one hip while holding a dumbbell in a cross-body reach. The load should be directed at the leg you’re lunging towards.

The deeper you can load into your trail hip without collapsing, the more energy you will send into your ball next time. It’s done with dumbbells or kettlebells to increase your ground reaction force, especially if you rely on big lower-body drive.

4. Dumbbell suitcase lifts

This is probably the most common exercise in a golfer’s rotation. It’s simple. Just pick dumbbells on your sides, like they’re suitcases. Now squat, pause, and then rise. Do remember that this version will reduce your spinal load, unlike barbell deadlifts. Each of your sides will stabilize independently.

If you generate a lot of rotation, this workout is gold. This will strengthen your hamstrings, obliques, and glutes, while forcing the core to prevent unwanted twisting. This is the training that keeps the posture solid through the backswing.

5. Single-leg hinge lifts

Also known as the single-leg Romanian deadlift, this one is a little tricky to do. Hold dumbbells on each side, and stand on one leg. Now, hinge forward, while pushing the other leg backward. Keep your spine neutral to avoid any stress on your lower back. Hold it for a second or two, and then switch the legs.

This move is going to strengthen your hamstrings and glutes while demanding stability through the foot and core. That stability is exactly what keeps a golfer from early extending or standing up out of the shot.

There is a clear pattern across the exercises: a slow tempo and controlled reps. Just do 3 sets of 8-10 reps each. You can incorporate them twice or thrice a week. Remember, dumbbell weight matters far less than the quality of the movement. Master that, and you can achieve that graceful swing.