Top 5 Golfers Missing From 2025 CPKC Women’s Open

The field is set for another jaw-dropping showdown at Mississauga, Ontario. A star-studded roster of top talents in golf is ready to tee it up from August 20-24. The 4-day CPKC Women’s Open will serve as a defining event for many players competing to climb the rankings. A win in this event offers more than just a lucrative paycheck. Players also earn essential Race to CME Globe points, keeping them in contention for the season finale in November.

Top players already confirmed to tee it up include World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, and defending champion Lauren Coughlin. Nelly Korda will be another key player to look for at Mississauga, especially after a disappointing winless season. Here, at the CPKC Women’s Open, Korda might challenge that stat fresh off a leisure break from the LPGA Tour. However, even amid the packed fields, there are quite a few names whose absence would be felt this week.

Here’s a look at the top 5 players who would be away from the course at Mississauga Country Club:

#1: Charley Hull

Charley Hull is one of those big names who you don’t expect to miss out on tournaments. However, 2025 has flipped the script for Hull. The World No. 10 experienced a setback earlier this year at the Evian Championship after collapsing from illness. Now, at the CPKC Women’s Open, things don’t look better. Hull is currently recovering from a brutal ankle injury. The British star revealed she fell over a curb in a tournament car park, initially fearing she had broken her ankle. “I heard my ankle pop. I thought I broke it,” Hull admitted on Instagram, later confirming she has been training in a moon boot while focusing on rehab. That forced Hull to withdraw from the PIF London Championship.

In light of her WD in July from the Evian Championship, this adds another layer of frustration. Her last major outing came at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished runner-up to Miyu Yamashita, narrowly missing out on a first major despite four career second-place finishes. With her recovery ongoing, Hull will have to wait until 2026 to resume her chase for a maiden major title.

#2: Miyu Yamashita

Another stinging absence from the field is Miyu Yamashita. Although there is no official statement from Yamashita herself, the LPGA didn’t mention Yamashita as one of the players on the field. The rising phenomenon in the course, Yamashita, is fresh off her first win in the LPGA Tour at the AIG Women’s Open, which was nothing short of historic. Battling blustery conditions and a charging Charley Hull, Yamashita displayed remarkable composure. Yamashita carded a final-round 70 to finish 11-under and grabbed her maiden tour title. “This has been a goal of mine, something I’ve worked towards my whole life, a dream you could say,” Yamashita said after her triumph.

Given the emotional and physical demands of a major win, Yamashita’s decision to sit out of the CPKC Women’s Open could be seen as a much-needed rest week. The Japanese athlete also sat out of the Standard Portland Classic last week. Yet, her absence stings all the more because she arrives as one of the game’s newest global stars. While rest and recovery may explain her absence, fans and organizers alike will feel the disappointment of not seeing the Olympic champion.

#3: Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin‘s absence is noteworthy but unexplained. Despite a stellar season, Yin’s name was suspiciously absent from the list of players confirmed by the LPGA. The tour confirmed that 19 of the top 25 will tee it up at the CPKC Women’s Open, and Yin’s spot was left out, raising eyebrows. Yin herself has not issued any explanations for her absence. Whether due to health issues or a break from the course after two heartbreaking missed cuts in the Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, fans can only speculate at this moment.

Yin’s absence is felt even more since her 2025 season was a promising one, yet wins weren’t a part of her resume this year. Yin came super close to bridging that gap at the Chevron Championship and the Black Desert Championship. However, a T2 finish at both washed away those hopes. Now, with Yin missing from the course at Ontario, the wait for her maiden win this year continues.

#4: Kim Hyo-joo

The list doesn’t get any less surprising. Another top 25 player at No. 8 missing from CPKC is Kim Hyo-joo . The tour has not explained why the top-ranked star would be out. However, an injury earlier this year might be a potential cause. Earlier this year, Kim had to withdraw from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, courtesy of a back injury. Fans speculated whether Kim would return anytime soon, given her health issues. However, Kim proved her resilience quickly, making her return at the KLPGA Lotte Open. Despite the injury, Kim delivered a jaw-dropping bogey-free 70 in her first round.

However, if that has taken a toll on her body, moving ahead is a question to ask. It could be the possible aftermath of a performance under strain that has her away from the course this week. Whatever the reason might be, it is still just a speculative guess since neither Kim nor the tour has opened up their silence regarding this.

#5: Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue’s absence from the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open is striking, especially given her status as a top-25 Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings player. While other elite golfers are making the trek to Mississauga, Furue’s name is missing from the official field lists, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering. There has been no official statement from Furue or the LPGA regarding her non-participation. Considering her inconsistent 2025 season, including 4 missed cuts in 17 starts and zero wins this year, the 25-year-old’s absence might be answered. However, despite a lackluster season, Furue has held her position at No. 20 in the rankings, making this absence puzzling at the same time.

The absence of Hull, Yamashita, Yin, Kim, and Furue leaves a noticeable void in what was already set to be a star-studded field. While the tournament still promises elite competition, these unexplained withdrawals inject an unexpected twist, creating opportunities for other contenders and keeping fans guessing about how the CPKC Women’s Open will unfold.