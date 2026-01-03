Top 5 Hip & Glute Strengthening Exercises for Golfers to Try This Winter

Class has five letters, and so does Woods. But even the Big Cat needs active glutes to win. Think about the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open when the legendary Tiger Woods suddenly walked off the course. He told everyone his glutes just shut off during his play. This mechanical breakdown proved that even the greatest need strong hips to survive the heavy grind. Most amateur golfers ignore this and pay with costly errors. So, here we selected a few drills that can turn your hips into a high-speed energy engine, and you can follow them before winter ends.

The Kneeling Hip Extension

Many golfers rely purely on their arms and ignore their lower body entirely. This mistake limits their distance and puts too much pressure on their spine. Anthony Vakia from Body Crafter Inc. and Scratch Golf Academy says most players never use their glute strength to finish the swing.

Vakia recommends the kneeling hip extension to wake up your sleeping giant glute muscles. Place a soft pad on the floor and put a band around your waist. Kneel and secure the other end of the band to a sturdy pole. Drop your hips back toward your heels while keeping your back very straight. Now, drive your hips forward against the band until you feel a tight squeeze. Hold that position at the top to make sure your glutes are fully awake.

This exercise builds the triple extension and forces your hips to work without putting any stress on your back. It mimics the final push-off you see in the world’s most powerful long drivers. Perform fifteen reps to build the muscle memory needed for a perfect follow-through.

Full Body Rotation with Bands

A great golf swing is a total body movement that requires perfect timing and coordination. Many players separate their upper and lower bodies too much, which causes a loss of balance. So one must learn to load their trail leg to release energy, as a lack of proper rotation often comes from weak glutes that cannot stabilize the pelvis. Solution?

Anthony Vakia uses long bands to help golfers feel the proper way to rotate their frames. Wrap the band around your back and shoulders while you stand in your normal position. Turn your torso away from the anchor and then swing through with a very controlled motion. And be sure you can get a little bit of stretch, load up the trail leg a little bit, and then swing so the band will provide constant resistance that forces you to stay tight and active. This teaches you how to load and unload your power.

Band-Resisted Glute Engagement

High swing speeds can actually hurt you if your hips are not stable enough. The Director of Athletic Performance at the PGA Tour Performance Center, Alex Benny, notes that many young players suffer back issues caused by high rotational forces. If your glute medius is weak, your spine takes a beating on every swing.

This can be improved by placing a mini-band around your quads and standing with one foot against a wall. Keep your knees aligned and plant your other foot firmly on the floor. Reach your foot outward against the band while keeping your standing knee very still. Hold this tension for ten seconds while you feel your side glute burning. Switch sides and repeat this process for four rounds to build stability. And please make sure you count slowly to get the full benefit of the hold.

This exercise can be performed conveniently at the gym, at home, or even during pre-round warm-ups, and it trains your foot to grip the ground. It targets the gluteus medius, which is the most important stabilizer for your pelvis.

Rotational Hip Brace and Release

The next move is a little tougher to do at the golf course or on the range, which trains the hip to brace and resist rotational forces while under tension. It also helps enhance the ability to transfer power efficiently during the golf swing.

Hook a resistance band around your shoulder. Stand on your front leg and keep the back foot lightly on its toes. Put ninety-seven percent of your weight on that front leg to start. Let the band pull your shoulders into a turn, keeping your hips stable. Now, rotate out of that hip by squeezing your glute. Keep your front foot flat and feel your big toe pressing into the floor. Alex Benny recommended three sets of 10 reps per side for this drill that trains your hip to accept a load and then release it explosively.

Curtsy Reverse Lunge with Resistance Bands

Standard lunges are great, but they do not mimic the rotational nature of golf, and the side of our hip often stays weak because most gym exercises only move forward. So we basically lack the lateral strength to stop our hips from sliding during transition. Solution?

Alex Benny suggests the curtsy reverse lunge to build the side hip strength. Hold two resistance bands or a specialized strap to create tension across your body. Step your right foot back and across behind your left leg in a curtsy. Keep your front big toe pressed down to maintain a solid connection. Lower your hips toward the floor and then drive back up to a balance. Hold that top position for a second and repeat that. Strengthening this muscle helps you absorb the violent rotational forces of a golf swing.

Building a better golf swing starts with fixing the foundation of your entire body. Use these winter months to turn your glutes into a powerful and reliable engine. So you can protect your back while adding the speed you have always wanted.