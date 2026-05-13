Top 5 LIV Golfers Playing at the PGA Championship 2026

Since 1916, the PGA Championship has crowned 107 champions. This year, Aronimink Golf Club will add another name to the Wanamaker Trophy, with a 156-player field that includes 11 golfers from LIV Golf, all chasing a share of the $19 million purse.

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Only LIV players Brooks Koepka (thrice), Phil Mickelson (twice), and Martin Kaymer (once) lifted the Wanamaker Trophy. in 2023, when Koepka captured his third PGA Championship title at Oak Hill Country Club. Since then, the major has swung back toward PGA Tour players.

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This week, however, LIV arrives with perhaps its deepest form, entering a major in years, and the case for another LIV player lifting the Wanamaker Trophy has rarely looked stronger.

Here are five names worth keeping an eye on this year.

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1 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton is arguably the most in-form LIV player not named Rahm or DeChambeau. He finished third at the Masters, fifth at LIV Mexico City, and 17th at LIV Virginia, building a sustained run of solid results heading into this week.

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If we talk about his performance log, his best finish came at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, where he finished T4. Additionally, he has also had a T10 at the 2018 PGA Championship. All in all, his current and past performance do add up to be advantageous for him. In fact, Hatton’s long iron game is a genuine weapon, and at the par-3s at Aronimink could be where he gets the chance to separate himself from the field. Although he’s still without a major, this week’s setup could be a good fit in his game right now.

2 Bryson DeChambeau

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Second on the list is DeChambeau, who has not finished outside the top five in his last two PGA Championship appearances. That kind of consistency at this specific major is difficult to ignore. After missing the cut at the Masters Tournament, this week also feels like an important response moment for him, especially with continued uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future adding extra attention to every major start.

Most recently at LIV Virginia, DeChambeau bounced back from the wrist injury that forced him to withdraw midway through LIV Mexico City and still managed a solo third-place finish. He and Jon Rahm are the only LIV players with two victories this season, with DeChambeau winning back-to-back titles in Singapore and South Africa, both through playoffs.

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His best finish at Aronimink Golf Club was a tie for 18th at the 2018 BMW Championship, but course history is not the main reason to back him this week. The stronger case comes from his recent PGA Championship record itself. Few players in the field have been more consistently dangerous at this major over the last two years, and another deep run would not be surprising.

3. Jon Rahm.

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Third on the list, Jon Rahm enters Aronimink as the most dominant player on LIV Golf in 2026. He has two wins, three runner-ups, and is at the top of the individual standings. The wins came at LIV Hong Kong and LIV Mexico City, and his consistency across the season has been undeniable.

However, his performance at the Masters was concerning. Despite a promising second-round recovery, Rahm opened the Masters with a 6-over 78 and ultimately finished T38. But Aronomic should suit him better. Rahm has described the course as firm and fast, contrasting sharply with the wet conditions during his last visit there for the 2018 BMW Championship.

Additionally, he’s listed as the highest-ranked LIV player in the betting market with +1600, and he tees off Thursday morning alongside Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, the marquee group of the week, which only raises the stakes for the Spaniard.

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4. Joaquin Neimann

Coming in fourth on the list, Neiman arrives at Aaronamic carrying the memory of what he did in this exact tournament last year. At the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, he finished with an impressive performance of T8, which was also the best result in his 26 major starts. In 2025, Neiman also won five times on LIV, making him the most prolific individual winner on the circuit that season. But the wins have been harder to come by in 2026, with T11 at LIV Virginia and T20 at Mexico City.

So even though he’s a solid player, he may not be in his best form, but the reduced expectation may also work as an advantage going this week.

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5. Thomas Detry

Last but not least in the group, Detry has been more quietly consistent in 2026. The Belgian sits third in the LIV’s individual list standings this season, with a T3 at LIV South Africa, a T5 at Mexico City, and a T7 at Virginia. He finishes in the top 10 in five of his seven starts. Additionally, to win his case, he won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year before making the move to LIV, announcing himself as a genuine candidate on golf’s biggest stage.

Additionally, if you look back at his history, at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, Daytree finished T4, which is the best result of his major career. So this year, it’s the same tournament at a new venue, and if his 2026 form is anything to go by, Aronimink may be where the wider golf world finally starts paying attention.

After a tough week at the Masters, this week remains crucial for the LIV League to claim relevance back on the course! Who do you think will be the 108th Champion?