Top Five Lowest Rounds at Rocket Classic History Explored as PGA Tour Pros Set New Record

Since its debut in 2019, the Rocket Classic has built a reputation for low numbers and bold scoring. Hosted at the player-friendly Detroit Golf Club, it has seen course records tied, broken, and matched over the years. Now in its seventh edition, the tournament continues to deliver breakthrough performances, and 2025 has only raised the bar. Let’s take a look at the players who’ve posted the lowest single-round scores in Rocket Classic history.

Top Five Lowest Round Scores Recorded

1. Kevin Roy

Kevin Roy shares the distinction of holding the lowest round score at the 2025 Rocket Classic, carding a 10-under 62 in the first round. His bogey-free round included eight birdies and a standout eagle on the par-5 17th hole.

On that 17th, Roy delivered a booming 300-yard drive, followed by a surprising 288-yard 5-wood shot that left him with a tricky chip from the rough. The shot rolled in from 30 feet for an eagle, a moment he later reflected on with a smile: “Maybe it was adrenaline or something going on.”

That impressive round has placed Roy at the top of the leaderboard, setting him up well for the weekend as he battles for the title this year, but he is not alone.

2. Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter, a 20-year-old South African who grew up in Australia, raised the bar quite high. Starting on the 10th tee, he fired a remarkable 7-under 29 on the back nine, highlighted by five birdies and an eagle, setting a new tournament record.

As he approached the ninth green, Potgieter faced a crucial 12-foot birdie putt that could have given him the outright first-round lead. The putt just grazed the left edge, narrowly missing a chance to shoot a 61. Finishing with a 10-under 62, Potgieter matched Roy’s low round of the day. Both players managed bogey-free rounds featuring eight birdies and an eagle, showcasing their excellent form.

3. Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee carded a 9-under 63 in the first round of the 2025 Rocket Classic, tying the course record at Detroit Golf Club. Starting on the back nine, the 26-year-old Australian got off to a quick start with a birdie followed by a bogey but then went on an impressive run, racking up nine birdies over the next 16 holes. He finished strong with three consecutive birdies to take the early clubhouse lead.

Before teeing off, Min Woo received an unexpected phone call from his superstar sister, Minjee Lee. Initially thinking it was a “butt dial,” Min Woo soon realized Minjee had called to check in and offer some encouragement. With that boost and his strong play, Min Woo is right in the mix to chase down the title at this year’s Rocket Classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

Along with Min Woo Lee, Mark Hubbard, and Max Greyserman also shot 9 under par on Thursday this year.

4. Andrew Landry

Andrew Landry fired a bogey-free 9-under in the second round of the 2022 Rocket Classic, and jumping into contention. He racked up nine birdies on the day, hitting 16 greens in regulation and leaning on a hot putter to do the rest. Landry rolled in birdie putts from 31, 22, and 19 feet, ranking among the top five in Strokes Gained: Putting through the morning wave. His short game was sharp, and he stayed clean off the tee, keeping himself out of trouble all round.

Until 2025, this round stood as the lowest ever in tournament history, a benchmark for scoring excellence at Detroit Golf Club. But in this year’s edition, that mark was finally broken. He wasn’t the only one in 2022 with that low score, though.

5. Cameron Young

Cameron Young went low at the 2022 Rocket Classic, throwing down a 9-under on Friday. The highlight? A hole-out eagle from 136 yards on the par-4 13th, a shot he admitted was a bit off-line, but it flew straight in. That moment kickstarted a birdie run, and by the time he walked off the ninth green (his finishing hole), he had grabbed the clubhouse lead at 10-under.

His ball-striking was on point all day. Young hit 22 of 28 fairways over two rounds and led the field in strokes gained off the tee. He was solid around the greens, too, converting 9 of 10 scrambling chances. Even a wild 408-yard drive off the cart path didn’t throw him off, and he saved par and kept the round bogey-free.

His score of the day matched the tournament record at the time, tying names like Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston, Davis Thompson, and Andrew Landry. For Young, it was more than just a low score; it was a statement in a standout rookie season.

In a 2025 field, which is light on big names but full of opportunity, Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter have already made history with matching 62s. The question now is—can one of them turn that record-setting start into a winning finish?